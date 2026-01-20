Viasat, BSNL deepen partnership to boost Indian Navy’s SATCOM capabilities

The partnership will support the navy’s multi-band, multi-constellation SATCOM strategy

The partnership: Viasat and BSNL will support the Indian Navy in its next phase of satellite communications upgrade.

Max spectral efficiency: According to the agreement, Viasat’s Ka-band satellites and L-band infrastructure will be used simultaneously to connect the naval platforms.

Shift towards hybrid connectivity: The partnership reflects a broader shift toward hybrid connectivity that dynamically integrates different satellite spectrum bands to fill gaps in coverage.

Viasat and Indian telecom firm, Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL), announced a new strategic partnership last week aimed at enhancing the Indian Navy’s satellite communications (SATCOM) capabilities. The collaboration will support a new naval infrastructure modernization initiative, set to launch later this month.

Under the partnership, Indian naval platforms will connect via Viasat’s Ka-band satellites systems, and its L-band infrastructure for direct-to-device services, for what the companies described as “enhanced, resilient, and secure connectivity.”

The satellite frequency bands offer different advantages. L-band provides reliable connectivity with better weather penetration, critical to power use cases, such as maritime and emergency. By contrast, Ka-band is more weather sensitive, but delivers vastly superior bandwidth enabling super-fast data transfer required for bandwidth-intensive applications, like HD streaming and IoTs.

“This upgrade combines the resilience of L-band with the power of high-throughput Ka-band, providing enhanced connectivity for mission-critical operations,” Todd McDonell, president of International Government at Viasat, said in a statement.

Under the agreement, Viasat will provide expanded coverage via its global satellite network, while BSNL will bring its Gateway Earth Stations, its ground facilities for connecting land-based networks with satellites.

This is not the first time Viasat is supporting a government initiative in India. The provider has been a long-standing technology partner, supporting the government’s mission-critical SATCOM services for defense forces and disaster response. McDonell said the partnership reinforces Viasat’s “long-term commitment” to India’s defense and maritime communication ecosystem.

Similarly, the work with BSNL also spans several years. “This milestone marks an important step forward in our ongoing collaboration with BSNL and the Indian Defense Forces,” said Gautam Sharma, managing director of Viasat India.

Most recently, the providers announced a collaboration at the India Mobile World Congress 2025, launching training and industry readiness programs focused on arial connectivity.

Technical support for the just-announced Indian naval program will be provided by Viasat’s international team. Sharma said that equipment has landed in India and installation work is set to start later this month.

Viasat launched its expanded global Ka-band network for government customers in Dec, 2025. The service integrates Viasat’s Ka-band satellites, the Global Xpress satellite fleet, and select partner satellites, offering global, multi-orbit connectivity for government and military users.

“This advancement reflects our commitment to providing trusted, user-centric communication services that give warfighters the global reach and information advantage they require in today’s increasingly contested environments,” Victor Farah, senior VP of Government Services and Solutions, said in a statement.

Hybrid connectivity is increasingly emerging as a de-facto approach in mission-critical SATCOM. Integrating multiple spectrum bands allows operators to extend coverage during transoceanic operations and fill gaps in service. By leveraging L-band in extreme weather and low-visibility conditions, while falling back on the established Ku-band or the newer Ka-band to power bandwidth-intensive applications in fair conditions, as opposed to relying on a band of choice, operators can deliver always-on connectivity for mission-critical environments.