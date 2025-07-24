AT&T and AST SpaceMobile complete first VoLTE call and SMS over satellite

The milestone was achieved over AST’s Block 1 satellites, using a standard, unmodified cell phone operating on AT&T spectrum

In sum – what you need to know:

First native satellite call completed – AT&T and AST SpaceMobile made the first-ever VoLTE call and SMS over satellite using AT&T’s spectrum and core network with a standard cell phone.

Coverage for all, from space – AT&T said the milestone brings the industry closer to expanding mobile service to remote and underserved areas using everyday, unmodified cell phones.

On Monday, July 21, AT&T and AST SpaceMobile achieved a major milestone in the race to bring satellite connectivity to everyday mobile users. The companies successfully completed the first-ever native voice call (VoLTE) and text message (SMS) over AST’s Block 1 satellites, using a standard, unmodified cell phone operating on AT&T spectrum and passing through AT&T’s core network.

Unlike previous demonstrations relying on bespoke hardware or workarounds, this call and text used AT&T’s existing commercial infrastructure and spectrum — marking a critical step forward in expanding mobile coverage to remote and underserved areas via direct-to-device (D2D) satellite service.

In May 2024, the companies signed a definitive commercial agreement to offer direct-to-device satellite service through 2030. As part of the deal, AT&T Head of Network Chris Sambar joined AST’s board of directors. The companies called the collaboration “one giant leap towards enhanced connectivity for consumers and businesses across the country.”

AST’s first five commercial satellites — dubbed BlueBirds — were launched in September 2024 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, which enabled the start of commercial D2D service in the U.S.

Other major milestones along the way include:

April 2023: First two-way voice call over AT&T spectrum

First two-way voice call over AT&T spectrum June 2023: First over-the-top video app call via AT&T spectrum

First over-the-top video app call via AT&T spectrum September 2023: First direct-to-cellular 5G call

First direct-to-cellular 5G call January 2024: Successful testing of public safety capabilities with FirstNet

Successful testing of public safety capabilities with FirstNet February 2025: First satellite video call using commercial BlueBird satellites

AT&T’s efforts are unfolding in parallel with competitors like Verizon, which in February 2025 completed a live NTN video call between a terrestrial network device and one connected via AST satellite.

Together, these advancements signal a fast-approaching era where everyday smartphones can seamlessly communicate via satellite, closing connectivity gaps and enhancing resilience for public safety and remote users alike.