WBA urges interoperability in AI-native Wi-Fi, but predicts ‘big fight’

In sum — what to know:

Frameworks, not algorithms – A new Wireless Broadband Alliance report argues the success of AI-driven Wi-Fi depends on interoperable frameworks rather than competing proprietary AI models.

Fragmentation risk grows – Inconsistent data structures, closed interfaces, and vendor-specific implementations threaten to slow intelligent Wi-Fi adoption.

Data sharing will be the ‘big fight’ – AI requires large operational datasets, but companies remain reluctant to share data they view as a competitive advantage, creating tension across the ecosystem.

The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) has published a new report examining how artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are being integrated into Wi-Fi networks as operators and enterprises confront rising operational complexity.

The report, AI/ML for Wi-Fi: Enabling Scalable, Intelligent Wi-Fi Ecosystems, concludes that traditional rule-based network management approaches are becoming insufficient as Wi-Fi increasingly supports mission-critical applications, including enterprise collaboration, industrial automation, immersive media, and AI workloads. Ultimately, the report argues that standardized frameworks will be essential to scaling AI-enabled Wi-Fi across multi-vendor environments.

“Is it going to be possible to standardize everything? Probably not,” WBA CEO Tiago Rodrigues admitted to RCR Wireless News. “But if we are able to standardize some of the interfaces, some of the AI models, even if they don’t share all the data… we’ll already start to build the most robust data set for everyone.”

According to the organization, which is shifting its attention toward interoperability, fragmented implementations — including proprietary data models, inconsistent telemetry, and closed management systems — risk creating isolated AI ecosystems that cannot operate efficiently across devices and vendors.

Vendors, in particular, are a fragmentation risk, said Rodrigues. “Let’s imagine I’m a large enterprise or even a carrier. If I use multiple AP brands, either on the residential or enterprise or both, if I have to manage for each different brand, a different platform, a different system, with different types of decisions. That will create a very fragmented experience, not only for the end… but [also] for the operations.”

Rather than attempting to standardize individual algorithms, the report recommends focusing on common operational frameworks. These frameworks would define how data is collected, shared, and governed, allowing vendors to develop differentiated AI models while still operating within interoperable environments. Such frameworks would include standardized telemetry, APIs, data models, and lifecycle management processes for AI systems.

The report argues that AI and ML are becoming foundational to Wi-Fi operations as network complexity grows beyond what manual configuration or rule-based automation can manage. “Wi Fi is becoming better, but much more complex, and that is a huge challenge,” explained Rodrigues. “Now we have all these new technologies — OFDMA, MLO, multi-AP coordination — we have more spectrum, more channel flexibility. And then the applications that start to come up on the networks are more demanding as well.” Humans can’t do it all, he added.

Instead of centralized intelligence, future deployments are expected to rely on hybrid architectures combining intelligence across client devices, access points, edge infrastructure, and cloud platforms. This distributed model increases the need for common frameworks, since AI systems must exchange data and coordinate decisions across multiple layers of the network.

The study links this evolution to future capabilities associated with IEEE 802.11bn, suggesting that advanced features planned for Wi-Fi 8 will perform most effectively when supported by AI-driven coordination mechanisms built on interoperable standards.

Beyond interoperability, the report identifies data availability as the primary bottleneck facing intelligent Wi-Fi deployments. AI systems require large, diverse datasets, but enterprises, vendors, and operators often treat operational data as a competitive asset. “It will be a big fight… It’s not an easy decision because they see the value of not sharing their data,” Rodrigues said. “But at the same time, they see the benefit if it really helps to build a better AI engine.”

Therefore, the WBA suggests that federated learning models and shared governance structures could allow collaboration while preserving data ownership and privacy. Without industry agreement on data sharing practices, the report warns, AI adoption risks becoming fragmented and difficult to scale globally. “In the long term, there is no way to escape from that,” warned Rodrigues.

Developed by the WBA AI/ML for Wi-Fi Project Group, the work was led by Intel and co-led by Airties, Cisco, and HPE.