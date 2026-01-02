LPWAN tipping point – as LoRaWAN passes 125m devices (Reader Forum)

When technologies cross certain adoption thresholds, something changes in the market. It’s called the tipping point because the size and success of the installed base reaches a point where customers trust the technology and its progress becomes unstoppable. This is what has happened to the IoT market with LoRaWAN, says Semtech and the LoRa Alliance.

With market adoption of more than 125 million connected devices globally and 25% year-over-year growth that transformation is happening now for LoRaWAN-based low-power wide-area networks (LPWAN).

The milestone matters not only because of the raw numbers, but because of what the deployment patterns reveal. Individual operator networks now exceed 10 million devices, with multiple networks approaching that scale thanks to growth of 30%-50% annually. This isn’t pilot-phase experimentation – these are production networks supporting mission-critical applications across utilities, smart cities, industrial operations, and emerging AI-driven applications.

Infrastructure standard

Beaujard – long-range, ready to scale

The maturation of LoRaWAN as a connectivity infrastructure stems from converging technical and market factors that have resolved earlier adoption barriers.

Radio performance remains fundamental to the technology’s growth. LoRaWAN is designed for battery-powered devices maintaining multi-kilometer connectivity for 5-10 years on a single battery. The long range of LoRa and very low energy consumption addresses deployment economics that higher-power alternatives cannot match. Deep indoor penetration and urban signal propagation enable use cases such as basement utility meters, parking sensors, and environmental monitors.

ITU-T recognition of LoRaWAN as an international LPWAN standard in 2021 has accelerated enterprise confidence and interoperability guarantees. Organizations deploying LoRaWAN infrastructure today can rely on vendor diversity, equipment availability, and long-term technology support – concerns that historically limited LPWAN adoption.

The ecosystem breadth now available contrasts sharply with earlier market conditions. More than 600 certified devices, hundreds of network operators, and thousands of solution providers create competitive pressure that drives innovation while reducing deployment risk. Organizations selecting LoRaWAN connectivity gain access to established supply chains and proven integration expertise.

Critically, network deployment flexibility distinguishes LoRaWAN from cellular alternatives. Enterprises can implement private networks for operational control and security, leverage public networks for rapid deployment, or architect hybrid approaches that balance both requirements. This offers network reversibility, which is the ability to migrate between operators or network models without hardware replacement thus protecting infrastructure investments while maintaining strategic optionality.

AI requirements

Edge computing and artificial intelligence are fundamentally altering IoT data architectures and creating new opportunities for LoRaWAN evolution.

Traditional IoT sensor data flows were based on packet payloads such as temperature readings, motion status, or simple telemetry for example that were measured in bytes. AI-driven applications demand fundamentally different data profiles. Audio segments require 10KB-100KB, image data needs 50KB-500KB, and AI model distribution can exceed multiple megabytes. The global AI-IoT market reflects this transformation, projected to grow from $11 billion in 2025 to $48 billion by 2033 at 20% CAGR.

LoRa technology is advancing to meet these requirements. The addition of Fast Long-Range Communication (FLRC) modulation supporting data rates up to 2.6 Mbps while preserving the low-power characteristics essential for battery-operated deployments. This capability bridges traditional sensor connectivity and high-speed data transmission requirements that emerging applications demand.

The convergence enables architecturally different IoT implementations. Future sensors will incorporate local AI processing – analyzing acoustic data to identify specific events, processing images to detect conditions, making edge decisions before network transmission.

A glass-break detection sensor, for example, can analyze audio locally using AI models and transmit only alarm events through LoRaWAN networks rather than continuously streaming raw audio data. This approach dramatically reduces power consumption, extends battery life, and minimizes network bandwidth requirements while enabling sophisticated application logic.

Power reality

The 5G RedCap narrative promises IoT connectivity transformation, but deployment reality tells a different story.

While LoRaWAN is deployed across an extensive global network infrastructure. 5G RedCap remains predominantly in specification and trial phases, with limited commercial availability and uncertain deployment timelines.

Power consumption differences prove decisive for battery-operated applications. LoRaWAN devices operate for 5-10 years before needing new batteries. 5G technologies, including RedCap variants, require substantially higher power, often necessitating frequent battery replacement or permanent power connections. For remote environmental monitoring, agricultural sensors, utility metering, and distributed industrial applications, this power efficiency determines technical viability.

The technologies address different market requirements. 5G excels where high bandwidth and ultra-low latency prove essential, for example mobile broadband, augmented reality, industrial automation requiring millisecond responsiveness. LoRaWAN optimizes for applications prioritizing battery longevity, wide-area coverage, deep indoor penetration, and low deployment costs, which are characteristics that define most IoT use cases.

Expanding applications

Emerging use cases suggest LoRaWAN growth will accelerate beyond current trajectories.

For example, smart home applications need to evolve beyond the limitations of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. LoRaWAN addresses both indoor and outdoor use cases with multi-protocol capabilities supporting diverse applications: solar panel monitoring, security systems, garage controls, outdoor lighting, mailbox sensors, garden monitoring, environmental controls.

LoRaWAN supports multiple application specific protocols, such as Amazon Sidewalk, Meshtastic, wM-Bus, Wi-SUN FSK, Z-Wave, to create unified connectivity platforms for comprehensive automation without protocol fragmentation.

Multi-protocol convergence reduces manufacturer complexity and deployment costs while providing regional and application flexibility. Devices adapting to different standards without hardware changes accelerate global scalability and simplify supply chain management.

Market Implications

The confluence of robust device growth, expanding network deployments, technological evolution toward AI-ready platforms, and comprehensive ecosystem support demonstrates LoRaWAN has transitioned beyond early adoption into the tipping point of mainstream adoption.

Organizations evaluating long-range, low-power connectivity solutions will find, when they come to LoRaWAN, mature ecosystems with proven deployments, extensive device availability, established integration practices, and clear technology roadmaps.

The 125 million device milestone validates LoRaWAN’s ability to deliver at scale across diverse applications including smart agriculture, industrial asset tracking, utility metering, environmental sensing, and AI-enabled edge computing.

For network operators, equipment vendors, and enterprise IoT leaders, LoRaWAN’s market milestone creates strategic imperatives. LoRaWAN has become baseline infrastructure for battery-powered, wide-area IoT deployments. The question shifts from whether LoRaWAN can deliver to how organizations can capitalize on established momentum and ecosystem investment.

As deployment growth accelerates, new smart home applications come online and AI integration expands application possibilities, LoRaWAN is positioned as proven connectivity for next-generation smart city infrastructure, industrial operations, and data-driven sustainability initiatives. The inflection point has arrived giving organizations a proven technology that they can standardize on to take advantage of this rapidly growing market.

About the Author

Olivier Beaujard is senior director of the LoRa ecosystem at Semtech, a role he has held since 2017. He serves as chair of the board of directors for the LoRa Alliance, where he also leads key initiatives, including regulatory and marketing. With over 18 years of experience in the wireless M2M/IoT industry, Beaujard previously held leadership positions in marketing and business development at Sierra Wireless, now Semtech.