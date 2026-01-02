Gogo clears flight testing for 5G air-to-ground network, launches service in North America

Gogo’s test results show strong, stable network performance across 20 routes, promising high-speed inflight connectivity for business aviation

In sum — what to know:

A major milestone: Gogo has successfully tested and validated its 5G air-to-ground tower network over 30 flight hours across almost 20 routes, confirming readiness to deploy commercially.

High-speed broadband at altitude: The network achieved download and upload speeds of above 80 Mbps and 20 Mbps respectively, supporting both streaming and internet browsing simultaneously, the provider said.

Customer onboarding: The company has already onboarded its first customer — and is set to activate service across 450 aircrafts.

US-based inflight connectivity provider, Gogo, announced successful completion of flight testing and validation of its air-to-ground (ATG) 5G network, making way for commercial rollout in North America starting January.

Conducted through multiple trials totaling more than 30 flight hours, the campaign demonstrated a leap in network speed from earlier generation ATG systems — and confirmed network readiness to deploy service across the U.S. mainland and parts of South Canada, Gogo said.

Gogo’s test team flew across 20 routes, tracking performance and coverage under normal operating conditions. According to the company, the test achieved download speeds above 80 Mbps, and upload speeds of 20 Mbps — enough to support simultaneous video streaming and internet browsing. The numbers are a step up from earlier ATG systems which were never designed to support modern-day bandwidth-sensitive applications, and provided basic connectivity within flight.

As of today, the company has onboarded its first paying customer, with an additional 450 aircrafts ready to use the service from January and onwards. For a wider adoption, the company has completed 25 supplemental type certificates (STCs) covering major aircraft types operating in the contiguous U.S., and 5 more expected to confirm soon. Securing all of the 33 STCs, Gogo said, will prepare it to move beyond pre-provisioned aircraft and tap into a much larger market with over 7,500 aircraft.

CEO Chris Moore called the launch “really an exceptional one for Gogo”. He said, “While we have had delays, we are now focused on delivering a brand-new broadband ATG service to our customers that will satisfy data-hungry flyers within North America as they access streaming services on the new ATG service.”

Gogo’s launch comes as demand for high-quality aviation connectivity continues to climb, with passengers and flight operators now expecting fast, reliable internet at altitude matching that on the ground. With air traffic activity at an all time high, everything from mission-critical airborne operations to public transport now balances on seamless communication and connectivity in the skies.

Gogo’s ATG 5G network builds on its broader portfolio constituting long-range ATG systems combined with satellite-based connectivity, designed for business aviation, military, and government customers. For now, the new service is positioned specifically for business and special-mission aircrafts.

Last year, Gogo partnered with Airspan Networks to complete the industry’s first 5G ATG call at the wireless network solutions provider’s lab in Slough, UK. “This successful call validates Airspan’s In Motion 5G platform and advances Gogo’s efforts to deliver 5G ATG broadband for business aviation,” said Glenn Laxdal, CEO of Airspan.

Air-to-ground 5G networks extend 5G broadband speeds and low latency to aircrafts. By connecting ground stations to aircrafts leveraging specialized on-board equipment, the networks offer long-range, stable throughput at altitude. Gogo’s ATG 5G network is expected to benefit both passengers and airline operators by leveling up cabin experience with access to fast and reliable broadband.



Gogo’s 5G service plans are available from $3,500 monthly for 25 GB to up to $8000 for unlimited data. The broad pricing is tailored to give airlines flexibility based on their budgets and usage needs.