BT launches capabilities to enable UK digital sovereignty

In sum – what to know:

BT introduces a new sovereign platform for U.K. organizations – aimed at giving customers more control over where data, systems and operations are handled within the country.

Sovereign options will extend across BT services through 2026 – including new voice, cloud and AI offerings and sovereign versions of existing core products.

Launch ties into the U.K.’s national AI and digital sovereignty agenda – with BT contributing through industry forums, skills programs, and infrastructure deployments.

BT announced the launch of a new sovereign platform designed to support digital sovereignty requirements for U.K. public and private sector organizations.

The company said demand for stronger sovereignty controls is surging as organizations respond to geopolitical uncertainty and seek assurances around how infrastructure, data and operations are managed. By operating services entirely within U.K.-based systems and, where required, with U.K.-based staff, the platform aims to give customers clearer control over the location and oversight of their critical digital assets, the company said.

The U.K carrier said the new platform builds on its long-standing role operating secure networks for sensitive sectors. The system will support upcoming sovereign-focused services in voice, cloud and AI, and will allow BT Business to introduce sovereign options across a number of its existing products during the first half of 2026.

Jon James, CEO of BT Business, said: “Sovereignty isn’t simply a matter of compliance or risk management – it’s key to unleashing the potential of AI, and ensuring resilient operations in an increasingly uncertain world. Our pioneering launch reflects BT’s unique position as the digital backbone of the U.K., and the only provider with the scale, capabilities and experience to enable true U.K. sovereign solutions.

“Organizations are increasingly looking for sovereignty in their services and it’s up to us to make sure we deliver for our customers. That means making sure we’re offering the right sovereign solutions that ensure data and operations remain secure, compliant, resilient and future-proofed,” the executive added.

BT said the platform is aligned with the U.K. government’s AI strategy, which includes supporting domestic AI development and strengthening national digital resilience. The company noted its participation in the U.K. Sovereign AI Industry Forum and its collaboration on government AI skills programs.