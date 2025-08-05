LG Uplus offers AI phone service to 5G premium users

LG Uplus had initially launched its AI phone last year

In sum – what to know:

AI support for small businesses – LG Uplus adds its AI-powered phone service to 5G premium plans to small stores reduce missed calls and cut communication costs.

Smart assistant, real-time answers – The AI Phone handles repetitive queries 24/7, giving store owners more time for in-person service while providing accurate info on hours, location, and parking.

Free for early adopters – Through January 2026, eligible customers get the AI Phone service free, plus a device and call minutes — aimed at accelerating digital upgrades for small retailers.

Korean carrier LG Uplus announced it will now include its “AI Phone” service — designed to support small businesses — as a benefit for customers who subscribe to its 5G premium plan, Korean press reported.

The offering is part of the telco’s push to help digitalize small stores and lower communication expenses.

Originally launched last year, the AI Phone system integrates artificial intelligence into traditional internet phones, enabling a virtual assistant to respond to repetitive inquiries 24/7. It can handle multiple incoming calls simultaneously and deliver accurate information on location, store hours, and parking, allowing business owners to focus more on in-person service, according to the report.

Store details used in responses are managed via the dedicated ‘Our Store Package’ app. The app also provides reporting features, helping businesses track frequent customer questions and use that data to improve operations, the report added.

Until January 31, 2026, LG Uplus will waive the monthly KRW7,700 ($6) AI Phone service fee for customers who select the “AI Phone Package” while subscribing to a 5G premium plan. Businesses will also receive a free internet phone device and 50 minutes of call time at no extra charge.

Last month, LG Uplus said it was partnering with South Korea’s Radio Research Agency (RAPA), Qualcomm Technologies, Ericsson, and Newgenes to commercialize reduced-capability (RedCap) 5G technology to accelerate the country’s 5G IoT ecosystem and strengthen the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The project will take place at the IoT Technology Support Center within RAPA’s Elektropical Technology Institute in Songdo, Incheon. The institute provides validation infrastructure for testing at commercial network scale, giving domestic SMEs access to faster product testing and shorter development cycles.

LG Uplus is providing the technical consulting and test environments. Qualcomm is providing chipset integration for interoperability tests across commercial and private networks. Newgenes and Ericsson are supporting the specialized network infrastructure for industrial use cases.

The demonstration will connect RedCap 5G dongles with industrial machines like autonomous mobile robots and drones to compare performance with current Wi-Fi and LTE systems. This will help determine how 5G RedCap technology can improve real-time device control.

RedCap is a reduced set of 5G capabilities intended for devices like wearables and IoT devices with lower bandwidth requirements. Introduced with 3GPP Release 17, it is designed for devices currently served by LTE CAT-4 but provides equivalent or better in performance with a max downlink throughput of up to 150 Mbps – on paper / in lab conditions.

To implement RedCap, operators need to have a 5G standalone (SA) network. As of February 2025, the GSA counted 154 operators in 63 countries with 5G SA networks. However, adoption of RedCap technology remains in early stages, with 26 operators in 18 countries currently exploring or investing in the technology.