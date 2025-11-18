Google unveils plans for new subsea cable system

Google noted that the system is designed to expand the reach, reliability and resilience of digital infrastructure across the Indian Ocean

In sum – what to know:

Google launches the Dhivaru cable system – A new subsea route linking the Maldives, Christmas Island and Oman strengthens regional reach and reinforces the Australia Connect footprint.

Two new connectivity hubs boost resilience – Facilities in the Maldives and Christmas Island will support cable switching, content caching and colocation to reduce latency and improve service continuity across the Indian Ocean.

Investments target fast-growing AI demand – With rapid adoption of Gemini and Vertex AI, Google is expanding long-term infrastructure while advancing energy-efficient models and exploring local clean-energy partnerships.

Google has unveiled Dhivaru, a new Trans-Indian Ocean subsea cable system that will link the Maldives, Christmas Island and Oman.

In a release, Google noted that the system extends the company’s Australia Connect initiative and is designed to expand the reach, reliability and resilience of digital infrastructure across the Indian Ocean.

The company says these attributes — reach, reliability, and resilience — are increasingly vital to supporting AI-driven services for users and enterprise customers.

In addition to the subsea cable system, Google also said it will build two new connectivity hubs in the Maldives and Christmas Island. The company explained that both locations are naturally positioned to serve as regional interconnection points that enhance digital connectivity across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, and Oceania.

Google noted the new hubs are designed to strengthen long-term infrastructure through three core functions: cable switching, content caching and colocation.

Cable switching enhances resilience by placing hubs near where data can be redirected to alternative routes, enabling traffic to be instantly rerouted in the event of a cable fault — thereby maintaining high availability for both host countries and regional users.

Meanwhile, content caching reduces latency by storing popular content locally, improving service performance and user experience.

Colocation provides rack space in areas with limited high-quality data center options, helping carriers and local companies deploy critical services, Google said.

“Subsea cables are very energy efficient. As a result, even when supporting multiple cables, content storage and colocation, a Google connectivity hub requires far less power than a typical data center. They are primarily focused on networking and localized storage and not the large demands supporting AI, cloud and other important building blocks of the Internet,” said Bikash Koley, vice president of global networking and infrastructure at Google.

“Of course, the power required for a connectivity hub can still be a lot for some smaller locations, and where it is, Google is exploring using its power demand to accelerate local investment in sustainable energy generation, consistent with its long history of stimulating renewable energy solutions,” he added.