Wi-Fi is all about freedom — the ability to connect anywhere, on any device, without wires. Yet for broadband providers, delivering that freedom can have strings attached. Proprietary systems and closed architectures can keep communication service providers (CSPs) tied to a single vendor or ecosystem — making it harder to innovate, harder to manage operations, and harder to grow.

Why open standards matter for Wi-Fi

With more than 90% of all internet traffic consumed over Wi-Fi, in-home wireless connectivity is the key to customer satisfaction. But delivering a brilliant broadband experience — seamlessly, profitably, and at scale — means managing millions of Wi-Fi devices across diverse homes and networks. And that’s only possible with one thing: standards.

Let’s face it: the telecoms industry loves its standards, But for good reason. From 3GPP to ITU-T, standards give operators confidence in managing investments and risk, in scaling networks and operations, and in innovating. But to a large degree, the Wi-Fi domain is still playing catch up. Different vendors use different software and management platforms, leaving operators to manage complex integrations, rising support costs, and fragmented data visibility.

Standardization changes that. Open, interoperable frameworks give CSPs the ability to manage every home network as part of a unified, service-grade platform — across any mix of customer premise equipment (CPE) or gateway vendor.

The Wi-Fi standards that matter

Several global standards form the foundation for modern, CSP-managed Wi-Fi:

Wi-Fi Alliance (WFA) . Defines device certification for Wi-Fi 6, 6E, and 7, ensuring multi-vendor interoperability and consistent device performance.

Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh™ . Enables mesh nodes from different vendors to operate as one network, reducing support calls and improving customer satisfaction.

. Enables mesh nodes from different vendors to operate as one network, reducing support calls and improving customer satisfaction. Broadband Forum TR-369 (User Services Platform). Standardizes remote management, diagnostics, and service orchestration across CPEs.

Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) . Promotes integration between Wi-Fi and broadband standards under the Operator Managed Wi-Fi initiative.

. Promotes integration between Wi-Fi and broadband standards under the Operator Managed Wi-Fi initiative. Open Container Initiative (OCI) / prpl Foundation LCM. Provide a common framework for deploying and updating containerized applications on CPEs securely and consistently.

The business impact of interoperability

Bringing these standards together in a Wi-Fi implementation creates significant commercial advantages. They let CSPs:

Mix and match hardware and software from different vendors to optimize for cost, coverage, and performance.

Launch value-added services (such as parental controls or security applications) through open APIs and marketplaces across any compatible device fleet.

Collect consistent, comparable performance data across vendors for network optimization and SLA enforcement.

For example, Wi-Fi-related problems account for up to 70% of broadband support calls, and a huge associated cost. Standardized management and diagnostics for a multivendor ecosystem of devices can dramatically reduce these costs while enabling faster service activation and higher customer satisfaction.

Turning standards into reality

Nokia has long championed open standards. The Nokia Corteca Home Controller brings them all together in a single, scalable platform that lets operators manage, optimize, and monetize the Wi-Fi experience across multivendor networks. Fully aligned with WFA, BBF TR-369, WBA, OCI, and prpl standards, Corteca gives operators visibility and control from the cloud to every connected device. And of course, our Wi-Fi devices are all standards-compliant, too.

The standard for success

Brilliant broadband depends on brilliant Wi-Fi — and standards make it possible. So, for CSPs, delivering wireless freedom to customers is best served by ensuring their own freedom – to embrace open, interoperable ecosystems that avoid vendor lock-in, and ensure a consistently excellent, profitable broadband experience.

In an industry built on standards, Wi-Fi can’t be the exception.