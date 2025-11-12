Faster, Smarter, Modular: The Future According to CDM with Ron Mann 

In this episode, Ron Mann, Vice President of Compu Dynamics Modular (CDM), traces his path from pioneering rack and infrastructure design at Compaq to leading innovation in modular data centers tailored for today’s AI-driven demands. With decades of experience in IT and data center evolution, Ron explains how CDM is reshaping infrastructure deployment through fully integrated, application-focused modular systems.

He shares how CDM’s factory-built approach minimizes cost and complexity while supporting high-density AI and inference workloads, particularly at the edge. Ron offers a sharp perspective on how power density shifts—especially post-AI surge—are pushing legacy data center designs beyond their limits and making modular solutions a necessity rather than an alternative.

From leveraging stranded power and deploying AI racks on rooftops, to redefining employee training and fostering a culture of ownership and adaptability, Ron offers candid insights on operational efficiency, talent strategy, and future-proofing infrastructure. His vision for partnerships, performance-first design, and eliminating unnecessary “boxes” in data center architecture reveals how CDM is enabling IT innovation at scale.