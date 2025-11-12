YOU ARE AT:PodcastFaster, Smarter, Modular: The Future According to CDM with Ron Mann 

Faster, Smarter, Modular: The Future According to CDM with Ron Mann 

Carrie Charles
By Carrie Charles
In this episode, Ron Mann, Vice President of Compu Dynamics Modular (CDM), traces his path from pioneering rack and infrastructure design at Compaq to leading innovation in modular data centers tailored for today’s AI-driven demands. With decades of experience in IT and data center evolution, Ron explains how CDM is reshaping infrastructure deployment through fully integrated, application-focused modular systems.

He shares how CDM’s factory-built approach minimizes cost and complexity while supporting high-density AI and inference workloads, particularly at the edge. Ron offers a sharp perspective on how power density shifts—especially post-AI surge—are pushing legacy data center designs beyond their limits and making modular solutions a necessity rather than an alternative.

From leveraging stranded power and deploying AI racks on rooftops, to redefining employee training and fostering a culture of ownership and adaptability, Ron offers candid insights on operational efficiency, talent strategy, and future-proofing infrastructure. His vision for partnerships, performance-first design, and eliminating unnecessary “boxes” in data center architecture reveals how CDM is enabling IT innovation at scale.

Ron Mann brings over 25 years of experience in product design, project development, and manufacturing, with a proven track record of innovation in data center infrastructure. As Vice President at Compu Dynamics Modular, he leads modular data center power and cooling design and build strategies, ensuring customer applications remain the core focus of every solution.

In the early 2000s, Ron helped develop one of the first high-density modular data centers, setting the stage for the industry’s evolution. His deep understanding of IT applications, data center infrastructure, modular technology, and custom design enables him to align client expectations with sustainable, scalable solutions. Ron has delivered results across data center, edge, cloud, colocation, and tailored modular construction environments—driving efficiency, reliability, and performance for mission-critical operations.

Carrie Charles
Carrie Charles
Carrie Charles is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Broadstaff, the leader in specialized workforce solutions for telecommunications and technology. Carrie is a thought leader on workforce trends, women in tech and workplace diversity, and is the host of the Let's Get Digital podcast on RCR Wireless News for a global audience of 150K+. Carrie Charles currently serves as the Executive Director of Industry Relations of the WIA-affiliated Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum (WWLF), with 2023 marking her fifth year on the board. Carrie serves on the Board of Directors of CableRunner International and the NEDAS Technology Association, and as the mother of a childhood cancer survivor, Carrie has aligned her personal mission with her role on the Board of Directors of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Carrie additionally serves on the board of the CEO Council of Tampa Bay as the 2023 - 2024 Programs Chair. Using her diverse background as a lifelong entrepreneur, Certified Financial Planner, Certified Master Life Coach and a US Marine Corps veteran, Carrie is passionate about creating a culture of wellness and excellence. For over 30 years, she has helped thousands grow personally and professionally, and has helped companies like General Dynamics, Hewlett Packard and Eli Lilly attract, engage and retain their employees. Carrie has been a featured expert on Axios, Entrepreneur, Inc., NBC, HSN, Clear Channel networks, Thrive Global and various tech publications. Under Carrie's leadership, Broadstaff's growth has received numerous accolades, including Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 (2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020), the Tampa Bay Fast 50 (2023, 2022, 2020 and 2019), SIA's List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms (2023, 2022), WPO’s 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies (2023). In 2022, Broadstaff earned a spot on Inc. Magazine’s inaugural Power Partners list. Carrie is a member of EY’s Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2022, and a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Florida Award. In 2021, Carrie was chosen as Tampa Bay Business and Wealth Magazine's CEO of the Year, and in 2019 was an honoree of Tampa Bay Business Journal's Businesswoman of the Year.

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

