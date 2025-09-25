du upgrades its 5G offering in the UAE

du said the rollout will support a wide range of applications, including mobile gaming, ultra-high-definition video streaming, and AI-driven apps

Emirati-based telco du has launched a mobile network upgrade branded as 5G+, based on 5G-Advanced architecture, the company said in a release.

The Arab carrier claimed the service can deliver up to double the current 5G speeds, along with lower latency and improved reliability.

According to du, the rollout will support a wide range of applications, including mobile gaming, ultra-high-definition video streaming, and AI-driven apps such as real-time translation and augmented reality. The network is designed to operate independently of LTE infrastructure and will require compatible devices and SIMs, said du.

du’s chief commercial officer, Karim Benkirane, said: “With more customers using generative AI, 5G+ will provide an enhanced network capabilities to improve experience and performance on AI-driven apps.”

The carrier also highlighted that the system is expected to enhance performance in crowded environments, enable quicker downloads, and provide more stable connections for both personal and professional use.

In August, du partnered with Huawei to launch 5G-Advanced (5G-A) technology on its live network in the United Arab Emirates.

The rollout incorporates 64T64R Dual Band Active Antenna Units (AAUs) operating in the 3.7 GHz (N78) and 2.6 GHz (N41) spectrum bands. This configuration is aimed at boosting capacity, extending coverage, and improving spectrum efficiency.

Technically, the network has achieved a peak data rate of approximately 5.4Gbps, with average data rates improving by up to 33%. The solution also strengthens cell-edge performance and uplink speeds, leveraging Massive MIMO and enhanced spectrum aggregation.

The telco’s 5G-Advanced network also enables intelligent automation, ultra-reliable low-latency communication (URLLC), and massive machine-type communication (mMTC).