The platformization imperative: Redefining telcos to compete in the cloud + AI era (Reader Forum)

Networks are the platform and the next strategic leap for telcos

In our first piece, we drew parallels between Microsoft’s transformation from a perpetual software company into a cloud powerhouse. Microsoft’s pivot had less to do with competing against rising incumbents and more to do with protecting its own future. If it allowed emerging clouds like AWS to “host” its core platforms — Windows Server, Office, Dynamics — it risked losing control over the very foundation of its business. The team in Redmond ultimately made a bold choice: the cloud was the new platform, and Microsoft needed to become it.

This same strategic choice now confronts telco executives globally. For decades, telecom regulation, vendor lock-in, and rigid CAPEX cycles have built a kind of structural inertia. Telcos have optimized around spectrum, network coverage, and efficiency; all strengths in the last era. But in today’s software-driven, platform economy, those same strengths are becoming constraints. Herein lies a classic Clayton Christensen paradox: Leaders make every rational decision — serving core customers and protecting margins — yet those choices ensure they miss the next wave. In a world where value is shifting from moving bits to monetizing intelligence, telcos risk optimizing for yesterday’s game. The market has already moved from networks to platforms — but many operators are still playing by old rules.

A true platform creates compounding value: Every new participant strengthens the whole, accelerating market growth.

APIs aren’t platforms

A persistent misconception in telecom is that APIs alone make a platform. Many Telcos point to their catalog of APIs — for messaging, location, authentication, or network quality—as evidence of platform maturity. But exposing functions isn’t the same as enabling ecosystems. APIs are an interface, not a business model. Most telco API strategies are transactional, built around monetizing access to existing network capabilities rather than fostering co-creation or intelligence. They open the door but don’t invite collaboration.

Twilio is a great market example. Their success wasn’t because of APIs; it was because they built simplicity, scale, and trust on top of telecom networks. They delivered a consistent developer experience and predictable outcomes — something no carrier achieved because they viewed APIs as side projects, not as the foundation of a programmable business. By contrast, hyperscalers expose scalable services, letting developers orchestrate compute, data, and AI in ways that build entirely new businesses. Their platforms are truly flywheels of opportunity; they focus on building the best capabilities so that app builders and enterprises in turn can create market value from them. The opportunity for Telcos isn’t to sell API calls; it’s to instantiate cloud-native services unique to their edge position that others can build on.

Telcos are already in the data game

We recently hosted Ian Swanson, founder of Protect AI, for a discussion on enterprise AI strategies. Ian shared an observation that struck us: when he speaks with CXOs globally about AI, many still treat it as an entirely new discipline. “The disconnect,” he said, “is that AI is powered by machine learning — and ML has been around for decades. The truth is, they’ve been in the data game all along; they just didn’t realize it.”

That comment captures a broader pattern we see across industries. Executives encounter technological shifts — cloud, AI, 5G — and treat them as brand-new games when, in fact, they’re evolutions of capabilities they’ve underutilized for years. In telecom, it’s no different. Networks have always generated and moved immense amounts of data, yet few operators have turned that data into actionable intelligence or value.

What many miss is that being the pipe for data is itself a strategic position — a vantage point few others can claim. Every bit that passes through a network carries insight, context, and potential. The opportunity isn’t just adopting AI; it’s leveraging their privileged role in the data flow to create adaptive, learning platforms that understand and respond in real time.

The AI economy rewards platforms

As PwC’s global research shows, AI’s economic impact — an estimated $15.7 trillion by 2030 — will not be evenly distributed. The biggest gains will flow to organizations that embed intelligence into their operations rather than bolt it on after the fact. The key is to make intelligence invisible in the workflow. Sectors that do so are already seeing three times higher revenue per employee growth compared to laggards. Success in industry verticals translates into direct GDP growth for nations.

For telcos, the message is clear: the AI economy rewards platform builders, not infrastructure operators. Hyperscalers and digital natives are re-architecting their stacks around AI — from silicon to service models — while many telcos remain focused on transporting data rather than learning from it. The cost of that inertia will be measured not just in lost opportunity, but in widening productivity and valuation gaps.

AI isn’t new; it’s the continuation of a game telcos have been playing for decades without realizing it. What’s new is the scale and the players who’ve already learned how to turn data into dominance. The question now is whether telcos can evolve fast enough to compete in that game — not as bit movers, but as platform enablers.

The AI inflection point

The conversation about platformization leads to a deeper question: what is the platform itself? For years, telcos have talked about becoming platforms — “TechCos” — but what if the platform isn’t something built on the network? What if the network is the platform? Finally, the platform is not just for the “outside” world or the ecosystem but also for the operators themselves. The platform story starts with fusing the IT and network layer together, so they become one and the same.

In our final piece, we’ll explore how AI inferencing at the edge can transform connectivity into cognition — turning networks from passive conduits of data into lucrative, intelligent pipelines that enable developers to infer, learn, and act at the edge. This is where platformization meets intelligence, and where the next decade’s winners will be defined: by those who can turn every bit that moves into a decision, and every connection into value.