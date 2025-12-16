Connectivity at a crossroads: Why the industry must get AI right (Reader Forum)

When AI falters in telecom, the ripple effects extend across entire economies
The telecom industry stands at a defining moment for AI-driven transformation. While
every sector experiments with AI, telecom operators face uniquely high stakes:
networks form society’s digital backbone, yet customers expect seamless, personalized
service at a massive scale. When AI falters in telecom — whether through service outages,
poor automated support, or data breaches — the ripple effects extend across entire
economies. This makes getting AI transformation right not just a competitive advantage
but an existential imperative.
For operators, the pressure is mounting. Customers expect constant improvements in
their service. Shareholders expect efficiency and margin expansion. Regulators expect
transparency and resilience. Meeting all three demands requires more than new tools or
workstreams — it requires a fundamental rethinking of how decisions are made, how
teams are organized, and how quickly value can be delivered. AI promises to be the
solution by automating network operations, personalizing customer interactions, and
predicting issues before they occur. But it will get there only if it’s implemented with
precision.
Telecoms also face structural challenges that make AI adoption particularly complex:
legacy systems not designed for omni-channel orchestration, siloed teams, and
operating models stretched between efficiency and innovation.
Yet these challenges also create opportunity. One wireless business unit set an
ambitious target to reinvent its customer engagement engine, aiming for “10x
performance with half the resources.” That meant embedding AI-powered content to
accelerate production and compliance, streamlining campaign operations to double
output quality and speed, and expanding orchestration from two to ten channels.
For change at this scale, technology isn’t what makes progress and success possible —
it comes down to disciplined execution at every level.
Consider how AI must transform every customer touchpoint: intelligent chatbots
handling complex queries, predictive models preventing network issues before
customers notice, and personalization engines tailoring plans in real-time. The program
aligned more than 70 stakeholders across marketing, product, CX, and technology,
used design-thinking workshops to frame requirements, and created governance
cadences that kept executives and delivery teams synchronized. A phased “pioneer group” rollout ensured new capabilities were tested safely, then scaled from 1.5% of the
base to nearly full adoption.
The results were striking: a five-fold increase in content generation, expansion to eight
channels in a single sprint cycle, and a 120% boost in customer response performance —
and all while achieving a 50% reduction in operational overhead. Previous attempts to
modernize the same platform had failed multiple times — proof that success comes not
just from bold vision but from sustained alignment and structured delivery. A few lessons stand out for the industry as a whole:
1. Change must be built into the core business.
AI transformation can’t live on the margins. Capabilities must be embedded into network
operations, customer service orchestration, and day-to-day processes to take hold.
When AI runs through your billing, network management, and support systems
simultaneously—not as an overlay—transformation becomes inevitable rather than
optional.
2. Alignment is the real differentiator.
Telecoms are sprawling enterprises with marketing, product, care, compliance, and
technology teams often pulling in different directions. The winners will be those who
achieve what competitors can’t: unified AI deployment across all customer touchpoints,
turning organizational complexity into seamless customer simplicity.
3. Scale requires discipline, not just ambition.
Ambitious roadmaps mean nothing without structured execution. Controlled pilots,
business simulation tools, and phased rollouts manage risk and build confidence—both
inside the organization and with customers. The discipline to test AI with 1% of
customers before scaling to 100% separates successful transformations from costly
failures.
Importantly, this translates into tangible benefits for consumers: more relevant offers,
clearer communication, and smoother experiences across touch points. For operators, it
means avoiding cycles of failed pilots and instead unlocking durable gains in efficiency
and growth.
The broader message is clear: for telecoms, transformation through AI is not about
chasing hype cycles or experimenting at the edges. It is about embedding new ways of
working into the core, aligning the enterprise around shared outcomes, and pacing
rollout so that results are durable. In a sector that underpins the global economy, getting
transformation right will determine not only which operators thrive, but how billions of
people connect, communicate, and do business in the years ahead. The gap between AI leaders and laggards is widening daily, and the operators who move with both urgency and discipline will define what customer experience means for the next decade.