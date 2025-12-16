Connectivity at a crossroads: Why the industry must get AI right (Reader Forum)

When AI falters in telecom, the ripple effects extend across entire economies



The telecom industry stands at a defining moment for AI-driven transformation. While

every sector experiments with AI, telecom operators face uniquely high stakes:

networks form society’s digital backbone, yet customers expect seamless, personalized

service at a massive scale. When AI falters in telecom — whether through service outages,

poor automated support, or data breaches — the ripple effects extend across entire

economies. This makes getting AI transformation right not just a competitive advantage

but an existential imperative.

For operators, the pressure is mounting. Customers expect constant improvements in

their service. Shareholders expect efficiency and margin expansion. Regulators expect

transparency and resilience. Meeting all three demands requires more than new tools or

workstreams — it requires a fundamental rethinking of how decisions are made, how

teams are organized, and how quickly value can be delivered. AI promises to be the

solution by automating network operations, personalizing customer interactions, and

predicting issues before they occur. But it will get there only if it’s implemented with

precision.

Telecoms also face structural challenges that make AI adoption particularly complex:

legacy systems not designed for omni-channel orchestration, siloed teams, and

operating models stretched between efficiency and innovation.

Yet these challenges also create opportunity. One wireless business unit set an

ambitious target to reinvent its customer engagement engine, aiming for “10x

performance with half the resources.” That meant embedding AI-powered content to

accelerate production and compliance, streamlining campaign operations to double

output quality and speed, and expanding orchestration from two to ten channels.

For change at this scale, technology isn’t what makes progress and success possible —

it comes down to disciplined execution at every level.

Consider how AI must transform every customer touchpoint: intelligent chatbots

handling complex queries, predictive models preventing network issues before

customers notice, and personalization engines tailoring plans in real-time. The program

aligned more than 70 stakeholders across marketing, product, CX, and technology,

used design-thinking workshops to frame requirements, and created governance

cadences that kept executives and delivery teams synchronized. A phased “pioneer group” rollout ensured new capabilities were tested safely, then scaled from 1.5% of the

base to nearly full adoption.

The results were striking: a five-fold increase in content generation, expansion to eight

channels in a single sprint cycle, and a 120% boost in customer response performance —

and all while achieving a 50% reduction in operational overhead. Previous attempts to

modernize the same platform had failed multiple times — proof that success comes not

just from bold vision but from sustained alignment and structured delivery. A few lessons stand out for the industry as a whole:



1. Change must be built into the core business.

AI transformation can’t live on the margins. Capabilities must be embedded into network

operations, customer service orchestration, and day-to-day processes to take hold.

When AI runs through your billing, network management, and support systems

simultaneously—not as an overlay—transformation becomes inevitable rather than

optional.

2. Alignment is the real differentiator.

Telecoms are sprawling enterprises with marketing, product, care, compliance, and

technology teams often pulling in different directions. The winners will be those who

achieve what competitors can’t: unified AI deployment across all customer touchpoints,

turning organizational complexity into seamless customer simplicity.

3. Scale requires discipline, not just ambition.

Ambitious roadmaps mean nothing without structured execution. Controlled pilots,

business simulation tools, and phased rollouts manage risk and build confidence—both

inside the organization and with customers. The discipline to test AI with 1% of

customers before scaling to 100% separates successful transformations from costly

failures.

Importantly, this translates into tangible benefits for consumers: more relevant offers,

clearer communication, and smoother experiences across touch points. For operators, it

means avoiding cycles of failed pilots and instead unlocking durable gains in efficiency

and growth.

The broader message is clear: for telecoms, transformation through AI is not about

chasing hype cycles or experimenting at the edges. It is about embedding new ways of

working into the core, aligning the enterprise around shared outcomes, and pacing

rollout so that results are durable. In a sector that underpins the global economy, getting

transformation right will determine not only which operators thrive, but how billions of

people connect, communicate, and do business in the years ahead. The gap between AI leaders and laggards is widening daily, and the operators who move with both urgency and discipline will define what customer experience means for the next decade.