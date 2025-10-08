YOU ARE AT:4gBSNL to upgrade all 4G sites to 5G within eight months
BSNL
Image: 123rf

BSNL to upgrade all 4G sites to 5G within eight months

Juan Pedro Tomás
By Juan Pedro Tomás
4g5GCarriers

The 5G upgrade twill rely entirely on India’s homegrown telecom stack

In sum – what to know:

Nationwide upgrade – BSNL aims to upgrade all 4G towers to 5G within eight months, signaling a rapid, nationwide move toward next-generation connectivity.

Homegrown stack – The upgrade leverages India’s indigenous technology ecosystem built by C-DOT, Tejas Networks, and TCS, reducing dependence on foreign vendors.

India’s state-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will upgrade all of its indigenous 4G towers to 5G within six to eight months, local press reported, citing the country’s Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, as saying.

Scindia emphasized that the upgrade to 5G technology will rely entirely on India’s homegrown telecom stack, developed by C-DOT, Tejas Networks, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

“When BSNL advanced down the route of executing on 4G, there was a difficult decision to make. The easy path was to buy equipment from foreign vendors which are only four in the world; the difficult path was to invent our own 4G stack,” the minister said.

“In just 22 months, we developed our own core software, radio access network, and had an Indian system integrator in TCS,” he added.

Scindia stated that India now boasts the fastest 5G rollout globally, covering 99.8% of districts. The operator’s subscriber base currently reaches 91 million, while BSNL’s 4G footprint has expanded from 9,000 sites in mid-2024 to 98,000, now serving over 22 million users across India.

In June, the Indian government confirmed that BSNL was planning to deploy another 100,000 4G towers across the country.

In August 2025, the government committed an additional capital injection to strengthen BSNL’s network infrastructure.

BSNL plans to roll out 5G services in Delhi and Mumbai by December 2025, local press recently eported, citing a senior official from the country’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

The report noted that the equipment used for the operator’s indigenously developed network has reportedly performed well during testing and is being readied for commercial deployment.

“All the equipment is working fine without any issues; therefore, we estimate the commercial launch of 5G services in both cities by December 2025,” the official said.

Previous article
Resiliency, sovereignty, openness – more about Volkswagen’s €1bn AI plan
Next article
NI/Emerson White Paper: Shaping the Future of 5G and Beyond

ABOUT AUTHOR

Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro covers Global Carriers and Global Enterprise IoT. Prior to RCR, Juan Pedro worked for Business News Americas, covering telecoms and IT news in the Latin American markets. He also worked for Telecompaper as their Regional Editor for Latin America and Asia/Pacific. Juan Pedro has also contributed to Latin Trade magazine as the publication's correspondent in Argentina and with political risk consultancy firm Exclusive Analysis, writing reports and providing political and economic information from certain Latin American markets. He has a degree in International Relations and a master in Journalism and is married with two kids.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats