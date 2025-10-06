The global digitalization process has accelerated significantly, driven by the computing power revolution. Within this transformation, cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) have evolved from being optional technologies for enterprises to becoming the core engines of digital transformation. According to forecasts by statistical agencies, the global cloud computing market is expected to exceed the $1 trillion mark by 2026, with AI-related cloud services contributing over 40% of the growth momentum.

As a global leader in integrated information and communication technology solutions, ZTE is fully embracing AI and making it one of its core strategies, accelerating its evolution from “all-connectivity” to “connectivity and intelligent computing”, and building momentum for sustainable future growth.

Wang Quan, Vice President of ZTE, said: “Spanning the full stack intelligent computing solution – from core infrastructure for AI model training and inference, through AI development tool chains, to ready-to-deploy applications – we deliver a fully integrated, end-to-end AI ecosystem. This cutting-edge solution, comprising an open intelligent computing infrastructure and a low-code AI platform, delivers seamless downward compatibility while ensuring upward adaptability to mainstream AI models. By offering diversified computing power and flexible AI models, ZTE empowers clients to build an open intelligent computing ecosystem—driving next-generation AI innovation with agility and scalability.”

Wang Quan, Vice President, ZTE

On the hardware front, ZTE has rolled out high-performance training servers, cost-efficient inference servers, all-in-one AI computing solution, as well as general-purpose computing server series​and high-performance storage solutions, empowering inclusive AI adoption through diversified infrastructure solutions. Leveraging its expertise in network interconnectivity, the solution enables ultra-efficient communication within chips, between chips, among servers, and across data centers—while ensuring global orchestration of computing resources.

ZTE’s low-code AI platform, with intuitive navigation-style training & inference, significantly lowers the technical barrier for AI large model deployment. To accelerate AI innovation, the platform comes with Co-Sight agent factory – an advanced framework for AI agent development. The flagship Co-Sight super agent, engineered through this platform, has achieved industry-leading performance with a record-breaking 84.05 score on the GAIA benchmark, ranking #1 among all open-source frameworks. Building upon high-performance AI hardware, ZTE further unleashes computing potential through software algorithm innovation and engineering optimization.

Wang Quan highlighted, “Our full-stack intelligent computing solution has become a transformative force across industries, empowering digital transformation at scale. With over 1,000 leading industry partners and deep penetration across more than 18 vertical sectors, we have achieved five consecutive years of exponential growth in computing revenue, demonstrating unparalleled market traction and technological leadership in the AI era.”

ZTE’s server and storage solutions have now been deployed across 105 countries and regions globally, with total shipments surpassing 310,000 units in 2024. As of the first half of 2025, the company has achieved remarkable 200% year-on-year growth in global market revenue. Significant bulk shipments have been recorded across the markets including Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Algeria.

The emergence of AI-enhanced industry solutions, become the primary mechanism for enterprises to unlock potential business value from cloud computing. By 2027, more than 70% of enterprises will use industry cloud platforms to accelerate their business initiatives, up from less than 15% in 2023, according to a Gartner forecast report. To capture the opportunities of their fast-changing business environment, enterprises are turning to industry cloud platforms that provide digital empowerment for their industry.

“ZTE has maintained long-term strategic investments in cloud computing, developing comprehensive capabilities spanning computing, storage, networking, and cloud software. ZTE has earned widespread recognition in the telecommunications industry for its proven expertise in CT cloud solutions, while actively expanding our portfolio of industry cloud offerings. By fully leveraging ZTE’s strengths in hardware and integration services alongside partner’s cloud platform and ecosystem advantages, the jointly developed solutions have successfully expanded to global markets.” Wang Quan emphasized.

ZTE has partnered with one of the world’s leading digital payment and financial platforms to deliver financial cloud and SuperApp solution in Algeria and Ethiopia. The solution utilizes ZTE’s high-performance servers with financial-grade security and reliability, offering one-stop financial cloud for customers, with end-to-end eWallet and digital bank built-in one unified platform. It helps to explore digital financial solutions to deliver faster and more reliable services to end users.

Looking ahead, the integration of AI and cloud computing is driving a paradigm shift in technology, transforming computing power from a resource supplying platform into an intelligent innovation engine. Wang Quan stated, “It reflects a key trend where cloud platforms are embedding AI to automate operations, optimize resources, and enable real-time analytics—evolving from passive infrastructure to active, intelligent systems that fuel innovation across industries.”

ZTE is poised to harness the disruptive potential of artificial intelligence by investing on intelligent computing, accelerating industry-wide digital and intelligent transformation in collaboration with industry partners.