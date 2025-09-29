Deloitte opens global AI infra center of excellence

Deloitte said the CoE is part of the firm’s Silicon2Service AI factory-as-a-service model

In sum – what to know:

Global AI Infrastructure CoE launched – Deloitte has established a hub to help clients design, deploy, and operate specialized AI-ready data centers worldwide.

Performance and resilience – Capabilities include cybersecurity, digital twins, advanced cooling, and GPU-based infrastructure for high-performance AI workloads.

Strategic investment and expertise – Deloitte expands its infrastructure talent base and technology portfolio to meet rising client demand.

Deloitte has launched a global AI Infrastructure Center of Excellence (CoE) to support organizations in building and operating specialized AI data centers.

In a release, the firm noted that the initiative responds to growing demand for scalable and secure infrastructure as AI adoption expands worldwide.

The CoE is part of Deloitte’s Silicon2Service AI factory-as-a-service model, aligning infrastructure design and deployment with enterprise outcomes. It will provide end-to-end services across strategy, design, implementation, and operations, including cybersecurity frameworks, procurement optimization, and digital twin modeling for real-time visualization and monitoring of data center performance.

The company is also investing in technical capabilities, advanced infrastructure, and specialized talent to strengthen its AI data center expertise. The CoE will also focus on next-generation GPU technologies, advanced networking and storage, and energy-efficient cooling systems designed for high-performance AI workloads.

“As AI adoption accelerates across industries globally, organizations are demanding infrastructure that they can scale with speed, security, and efficiency,” said Heather Stockton, Deloitte global consulting services leader.

Romal Shetty, CEO of Deloitte South Asia, added: “AI is reshaping industries and redefining competitive advantage, and the infrastructure that powers it must be equally transformative. With the launch of our global AI Infrastructure CoE, we are not only investing in advanced capabilities but also laying the foundation for the future of intelligent enterprise infrastructure.”

Earlier this year, the firm had launched its Asia Pacific Agentic AI Centre of Excellence (CoE), aimed at helping organisations across the region harness agentic AI at scale. The CoE brings together over 120 AI specialists from Asia Pacific and more than 6,000 practitioners across the region already supporting a pipeline of AI implementations valued at over $1 billion, according to Deloitte.