Samsung secures Nvidia approval for HBM3E chips

Samsung recently passed Nvidia’s qualification tests for its 12-layer HBM3E chips

In sum – what to know:

Test passed – Samsung secured qualification for Nvidia’s 12-layer HBM3E, overcoming past performance and thermal challenges.

Validation restores credibility – While already supplying AMD, recognition from Nvidia is seen as a symbolic recovery for Samsung in AI memory.

Supply volumes limited – Samsung is the third supplier after SK Hynix and Micron; near-term shipments will be relatively small.

Samsung Electronics has secured long-awaited approval from U.S AI chip firm Nvidia for its latest high-bandwidth memory (HBM), the Korean press reported.

The South Korean company recently passed Nvidia’s qualification tests for its 12-layer HBM3E chips, the reports confirmed, citing people familiar with the matter. The validation comes 18 months after Samsung completed development, following several unsuccessful attempts to meet Nvidia’s strict performance and thermal requirements.

High-bandwidth memory has become a key bottleneck in AI compute systems, with Nvidia’s flagship B300 accelerators and AMD’s MI350 GPUs both designed to use the technology.

Samsung has already been supplying its HBM3E to AMD, but winning Nvidia’s validation carries greater weight given Nvidia’s dominant position in AI chip demand, according to the reports. Industry sources said initial supply volumes will remain limited, as Samsung follows SK Hynix and Micron in securing qualification.

While volumes are not expected to be large, industry observers said Nvidia’s approval signals that Samsung is back on track in a strategically vital field, even if the immediate financial impact is modest, the reports added.