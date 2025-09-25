OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank expand Stargate

The five new locations were selected from more than 300 proposals across 30 states, according to OpenAI

In sum – what to know:

New Stargate sites – OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank confirmed U.S. data centers in Texas, New Mexico, Ohio, and the Midwest, adding significant AI infrastructure capacity.

Capacity nears 7 GW – The expansion brings Stargate close to its $500 billion, 10GW target by 2025, with early deployments already underway at Abilene, Texas.

Partnerships driving rollout – Oracle is building three sites, while SoftBank develops two, including a rapid-build project with SB Energy to deliver 1.5 GW within 18 months.

OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank have announced five new U.S. data center sites under the Stargate initiative, the large-scale AI infrastructure program first launched in January.

In a release, OpenAI said that the expansion brings Stargate’s total planned capacity to almost 7GW, with more than $400 billion in investment already committed — placing the initiative on track to reach its $500 billion, 10GW target by the end of 2025, ahead of schedule.

Three of the new facilities are being developed through OpenAI’s partnership with Oracle: in Shackelford County, Texas; Doña Ana County, New Mexico; and a Midwest location yet to be confirmed. Together with an expansion near the flagship Abilene, Texas site, these projects add 5.5 GW of capacity and are expected to generate more than 25,000 onsite jobs and tens of thousands more across supply chains.

Two additional sites are being developed with SoftBank. One in Lordstown, Ohio, is already under construction and slated to open next year. The second, in Milam County, Texas, will be built with SB Energy, SoftBank’s renewables arm, and designed for rapid deployment with up to 1.5 GW of capacity over 18 months.

OpenAI noted that the five locations were selected from over 300 proposals across 30 states, marking the first wave of projects under Stargate. The new Stargate sites being developed by Oracle will join the flagship Stargate campus in Abilene, Texas, which is already up and running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

The Stargate program was announced at the White House earlier this year with a commitment to invest $500 billion in U.S. AI infrastructure. According to its backers, the initiative aims to deliver large-scale compute resources, create jobs, and accelerate AI development across multiple industries.