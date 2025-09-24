Malaysia pilots AI traffic intelligence system

The project is being developed with MyDigital Corporation, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation, Digital Nasional Berhad, and the Petaling Jaya City Council

In sum – what to know:

Malaysia pilots AI traffic platform – CelcomDigi and government partners launch the country’s first large-scale AI-powered traffic intelligence system in Petaling Jaya.

Congestion relief – The system uses neural networks and 5G to optimize traffic light cycles, reduce queues, and suggest diversions during peak hours or disruptions.

Part of national digital agenda – The initiative supports Malaysia’s Digital Economy Blueprint and JENDELA program, with plans to expand to major cities nationwide.

Malaysian carrier CelcomDigi, through its innovation center, has partnered with several government authorities to launch what it claims to be Malaysia’s first large-scale artificial intelligence (AI)-powered traffic intelligence platform.

The project, developed with MyDigital Corporation, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), and the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ), marks a key step in the country’s digital economy and smart city initiatives.

The pilot will begin in the Damansara area of Petaling Jaya, covering locations such as PJ Sentral, SS2 and the Damansara–Puchong Expressway (LDP). Using neural networks, advanced analytics and CelcomDigi’s 5G connectivity, the system will generate real-time traffic insights to guide smarter light management, road safety measures and urban planning.

The platform integrates predictive analytics with the aim of optimizing traffic light cycles, reducing congestion, and providing recommendations for diversions during peak hours, construction, or emergencies. It will also support city planning with data-driven models for infrastructure upgrades and road design.

Malaysia’s digital minister, Gobind Singh Deo, said the initiative reflects the government’s AI Nation agenda by bringing practical applications of AI to urban challenges. Meanwhile, CelcomDigi’s acting CEO, Albern Murty, described the pilot as the first step toward scaling intelligent traffic systems nationwide.

In July, CelcomDigi had launched its AI experience center, dubbed AiX, with the aim of creating digital solutions across a range of sectors and verticals.

At the time of the launch, the Asian telco noted that the new facility is supported by a wide ecosystem of global technology players and local partners. AiX will focus on emerging technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), extended reality (XR), robotics, analytics and metaverse, the carrier had said.

The telco also said that AiX provides an immersive experience and features real-world solutions ready for immediate deployment.

The Asian operator also highlighted that AiX also houses a collaborative space that serves as a live lab environment for startups, large enterprises, academia, and government agencies to co-create, test, and validate new solutions that pair 5G with other emerging technologies.

CelcomDigi said that partners in the new facility include Huawei, ZTE, AWS, Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), Ericsson, Microsoft, SK Telecom, Softbank, and Sumitomo, among others.