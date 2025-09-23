Following two rounds of bidding, VNPT secured the so-called B1-B1’ block, which covers the 703–713 MHz/758–768 MHz band

In sum – what to know:

VNPT wins 700 MHz license – The new frequencies will bolster 4G and 5G coverage, particularly in rural and hard-to-reach regions.

Vietnam boosts spectrum holdings – IMT spectrum expanded to 660 megahertz, lifting the country to fourth in ASEAN for available mobile frequencies.

700 MHz drives global 5G – Valued for its reach and building penetration, the band is key to improving connectivity and digital transformation.

Vietnamese telco VNPT has secured the 700 MHz frequency band for VND 1.99 trillion ($82.9 million), according to local press reports.

Following two rounds of bidding, the telco secured the so-called B1-B1’ block, which covers the 703–713 MHz/758–768 MHz band. The original starting price for the block was VND 1.955 trillion, according to the report.

Le Van Tuan, director of the Authority of Radio Frequency Management, said: “In 2024, we successfully auctioned and licensed 5G deployment using mid-range frequency bands. Earlier in 2025, we also successfully auctioned the B2-B2’ block, which covers the 713–723 MHz/768–778 MHz band. As a result, the available spectrum for IMT (International Mobile Telecommunications) increased by 94%, from 340 megaherz in 2020 to 660 megahertz in 2025, placing Vietnam fourth out of ten ASEAN countries, behind Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines.”

The acquisition of the 700 MHz spectrum is expected to expand rural and mountainous coverage and improve indoor connectivity in urban areas of the country, the official said.

The 700 MHz band is widely deployed globally for 4G and 5G services, enhancing both coverage and network stability in densely populated areas. Vietnam previously used this spectrum for analog TV broadcasting. Following the nationwide transition to digital terrestrial television, the 700 MHz band was reassigned to mobile telecommunications.

State-run carrier Viettel Group, which secured the adjacent B2-B2′ band (713–723 MHz/768–778 MHz) in a May auction, was excluded from bidding on the current blocks.

Viettel’s 700 MHz license will be valid for 15 years and will be used to support both 4G and 5G connectivity, including Internet of Things (IoT) applications such as smart cities, precision agriculture, and intelligent transportation systems, according to previous reports.

Viettel noted that the newly acquired spectrum will support its goal of reaching 99% population coverage across Vietnam by 2030. Viettel also plans to deploy over 20,000 5G base stations during 2025.