Industry analyst on telecom threat in NYC near UN (Analyst Angle)

The attack in NYC is not the first and will not be the last

The United States Secret Service deserves congratulations for finding and taking down a threat to the telecommunications systems close to the United Nations. That being said, I have quite a bit to say on this matter. This attack is not the first and will not be the last. We know there have been similar attacks over the years. This is not the only attack we have to be worried about. In fact, foreign governments, friend and foe always monitor us in the USA. We even do the same in other countries. Some of these are threats. Others are just to monitor. So, how do we protect ourselves?

AI and data networks make it easier than ever before to monitor others and to take down another country. The switch from analog to digital a few decades ago in our networks created many vulnerabilities.

Going forward, there is so much to be concerned about as we rapidly move into this new world of data, AI and automation.

Everything depends on connectivity and power

The threat is not just with telecom. Power supply is key as well. Pull the plug and we are not only out of power, but we are also out of business.

Everything depends on power and connectivity. In fact, there is much to be worried about, and since we do not talk about it much, we fool ourselves into thinking we live in an artificial bubble of safety and security.

The truth is, this bubble can burst at anytime, by any other government, by any bad guys here in the United States, buy power supply issues, or countless other weak links.

Shouting warning signals about telecom and power outages

If you are a regular reader of mine, you may remember the many columns I have written over time where I have shouted a warning signal as we have experienced this kind of potential technological threat, time and time again.

Fortunately, we have isolated and stopped many threats like this in the past. While that is good, don’t rest at ease.

The real question we should be asking is how many other threats are out there today which we do not know about? How many are not designed to take down our networks or power or water and more? How many are there to listen in on our communications and how many are a real safety and security threat?

Private wireless networks are growing, some are more secure than others

The US Government, US Military, as well as many private and public companies can and often use secure networks.

That being said, the rest of us do not. We use more vulnerable public networks. Plus, even when a network is open and available, too often people take the quick and easy way and use public networks.

There is a difference between public and private telecommunications. Public networks can be from companies like AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, Altice, Cox, and many others. They offer wireless, telephone, Wi-Fi, broadband, data, and more.

AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Xfinity, Spectrum, Altice, Cox, and more

Their public networks are easy to use. They are moderately secure. However, if you consider that there is little or no proof their users are safe, you never know.

Private networks are a growing slice of the telecommunications marketplace. These are provided by a wide variety of vendors. Some are more secure than others. It all depends on what each company does.

Private wireless is offered by service providers and network builders including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and an assortment of other companies like resellers.

Nokia, Ericsson, Samsung, Celona, Cisco, HP, KORE, NTT, and others

It is also offered by a growing number of other companies like Nokia, Ericsson, Samsung, Celona, Mavenir, Cisco, HP, KORE Wireless, NTT Data, and many others.

This private networking space means there are more companies with more equipment in the marketplace. This creates an abundance of networks, but also vulnerability with regards to security.

We do not think much about our telecom industry. We just expect to always be there to keep us connected.

We don’t think about telecom until it goes down

That being said, are are more connected today than ever before. The other side of the coin is we are also more vulnerable than ever before as well.

Remember, while the good guys need to be right 100% of the time to protect us, the bad guys only have to be right once to screw everything up.

That has been the battle we have always fought and that fight will continue.

Telecom and power threats happen every day

That’s why I don’t get that upset when I hear about these kind of vulnerabilities. Not because they aren’t potentially devastating, because they are. But because these threats continue, every day, year after year. They always have and they always will.

We need to take both a defensive and offensive approach to this challenge.

Use this news story as a wake-up call to strengthen your resolve. Increase your protection for both your personal network at home and your business network.

It’s easy to get all wrapped up in the promise of new technology like wireless, data, AI, and more. However, you also need to stay aware and alert to protect you, your family, your company and our country as a whole.