Michael Ma, Huawei VP and president of ICT product portfolio management and solutions, said that data centers are “at a turning point to become AI DCs”

In sum – what to know:

Huawei pushes AI-ready data centers – The Chinese vendor highlights compute clusters, data lakes, and elastic facilities to address growing AI workloads.

Networks face AI inflection point – New AI Fabric 2.0 architecture targets automation, reliability, and seamless service continuity.

AI data lakes gain focus – Enterprises see efficient storage and processing as critical to scaling AI adoption across industries.

SHANGHAI — Huawei has introduced a set of technologies and solutions designed to support the transition toward AI-optimized data centers.

The Chinese vendor noted that these solutions were developed in collaboration with partners and customers. The announcement was made during the company’s first Data Center Innovation Summit, which was part of the Huawei Connect event, which took place last week in Shanghai, China.

Michael Ma, the vendor’s VP and president of ICT product portfolio management and solutions, said that data centers are “at a turning point to become AI DCs,” stressing the importance of compute efficiency, resilience, and reliability. Huawei’s approach spans six areas, including large-scale compute clusters, vector databases, AI data lakes, and elastic facilities, the executive said.

Meanwhile, Ted Jiang, VP of Huawei’s computing product line, outlined efforts to boost efficiency through what the company calls a “Unified Bus SuperPoD architecture” that links compute, storage, and management to handle AI training and inference at scale.

During the summit, Arthur Wang, VP of Huawei Data Communication, highlighted the growing demands on networks from AI workloads. He introduced the vendor’s Xinghe AI Fabric 2.0, a three-layer system aimed at improving connectivity, automation, and reliability across data centers.

Finally, Diego Xiao, VP of Huawei’s data storage product line, presented a new AI data lake solution. Built around all-flash storage and unified data management, it is designed to accelerate data processing and strengthen resilience for enterprises adopting AI, according to the vendor.