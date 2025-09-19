Multifamily connectivity: Why MSPs outperform traditional ISPs (Analyst Angle)

From fewer complaints to stronger reviews — why MSPs in multifamily sectors are beating big ISPs at their own game

When it comes to internet service, customers are frustrated. Year after year, large cable and telecom incumbents dominate the bottom of satisfaction rankings. The 2024 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) confirms this reality — although ISPs as a whole improved by 4% from 2023 to reach a score of 71, they still sit near the bottom of 40 measured industries. Fiber providers such as AT&T (80) and Verizon Fios (77) perform better than cable incumbents like Comcast and Spectrum, but the real issue lies in the persistently poor customer service experience, particularly through call centers, which remains the lowest-rated aspect of the ISP customer journey.

In contrast, Managed Service Providers (MSPs) serving the multifamily sector are performing much better. By aligning incentives with property owners and residents, MSPs are offering levels of quality of service that large Multiple System Operators (MSOs) struggle to match.

“We aim for a network you never notice, internet that ‘just works’. Our reviews reflect the result: easy move-ins, instant Wi-Fi, and fast human support.”

Adam Bell, CEO, Internet Subway

What Google reviews tell us

Public perception data reinforces this divergence. Our analysis of Google reviews across leading providers shows a clear split. MSPs such as Zentro (4.8 stars, 3,000 reviews) and Elauwit (4.4 stars, 153 reviews) consistently generate positive feedback. Residents highlight reliable service, attentive support, and straightforward installation processes.

Select customer satisfaction ratings:

Source: Maravedis Research. This is not intended to be an exhaustive list.

By contrast, national ISPs fall dramatically short. Comcast/Xfinity and Spectrum, two of the largest players, barely register above 1.1 to 1.3 stars on platforms like TrustPilot, with thousands of reviews citing long wait times, opaque billing practices, and unresponsive service. Single Digits, a well-known managed Wi-Fi operator historically focused on hospitality and multifamily, also struggles at 1.3 stars on Google, underscoring that not all MSPs are equal and that execution truly matters.

It is important to note, however, that we do not have Google reviews specific to multifamily deployments for traditional ISPs such as Comcast and Cox Communities. Their scores reflect overall consumer sentiment rather than property-level experiences. By contrast, many MSPs reviewed online are more tightly associated with their multifamily customer base, giving their scores a more direct link to resident perceptions.

Review scores at a glance

Provider Type Company Examples Avg. Rating (Stars) Source Top Rated MSPs Zentro, Elauwit, Discernity, Internet Subway 4.8, 4.4, 4.3, 4.1 Google Reviews Average Rated MSPs WireStar, Aerwave, Dojo Networks, Spot On 3.3, 3.1, 3.1, 3.0 Google Reviews Large ISPs (National MSOs) Comcast (Xfinity), Spectrum, Cox, Frontier 1.1–1.3 TrustPilot & Google Reviews

The limits of online reviews

It is important to acknowledge that reviews are not an exact science. Customers are far more likely to post online when they are unhappy than when they are satisfied. A single bad experience can motivate someone to write a negative review, while many positive interactions may go unreported. This dynamic skews the sample toward complaints, particularly for large providers with millions of subscribers.

That said, patterns do emerge in aggregate. When thousands of reviews converge around the same themes — long hold times, confusing bills, unresponsive technicians — it becomes hard to dismiss the signal. In the multifamily space, where MSPs garner far higher average scores, the consistency of positive feedback suggests these providers are meeting expectations more effectively than their larger counterparts.

Why traditional ISPs fail at customer service

The persistence of low satisfaction among MSOs and ISPs is not accidental. Large incumbents operate in an environment of limited competition and heavy regulatory favor, as our research and industry observations confirm. They receive government subsidies tied to coverage rather than performance, and in many markets, residents face little real choice. Inertia, coupled with economies of scale and political influence, creates little incentive to improve service.

Moreover, legacy ISPs are burdened by outdated processes and complex support structures. Call centers, often outsourced or underfunded, remain the weakest link. ACSI data shows call center satisfaction consistently lags far behind other customer experience benchmarks. In other words, the very moment when a customer needs help the most is when large ISPs tend to disappoint.

The MSP advantage in multifamily

MSPs thrive precisely because they operate differently. Their business model is tied to delivering value directly to property owners and residents, not just selling broadband subscriptions. They focus on proactive monitoring, transparent service levels, and integrated solutions that enhance resident satisfaction and, in turn, property value.

Because MSPs work closely with building owners and managers, they can resolve issues faster, tailor solutions to the property’s needs, and ensure a seamless move-in/move-out experience. Unlike MSOs, who often see multifamily as just another market segment, MSPs specialize in it. This specialization translates into better reviews, stronger Net Promoter Scores, and ultimately higher retention.

Scott Casey, CEO, ROVR commented: “Connectivity is now as fundamental as water or electricity in multifamily housing. The data shows that Managed Service Providers outperform legacy ISPs because their incentives are aligned with both residents and property owners. At ROVR Insights, we see that the owners who choose an MSP partner focused on service quality, transparent SLAs, and proactive support gain a clear advantage — not just in resident satisfaction, but in asset performance overall.”

The bigger picture for property owners

For owners and operators of multifamily communities, connectivity is no longer just an amenity; it is a core utility that shapes resident experience, Net Operating Income (NOI), and asset value. A poorly performing ISP partner can generate resident churn, negative reviews, and costly management headaches. Conversely, a reliable MSP partner can be a strategic asset that enhances competitiveness in a crowded rental market.

This is where independent research becomes critical. Property owners need unbiased, data-driven insights into which providers truly deliver value. Simply defaulting to the largest brand is no longer a safe strategy.