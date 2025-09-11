India reaches 365 million 5G subs at end-June: report

Ratings agency Ind-Ra noted that telcos in India had made strong investments in 5G deployment and testing, helping accelerate nationwide availability

In sum – what to know:

5G base hits 365M – India’s 5G subscribers rose to 365 million by June 2025 as adoption accelerates with Jio, Airtel, and Vi expanding networks and BSNL preparing for launch.

Data usage surges – Average monthly consumption has jumped to 18–55 GB per user, up from 11–18 GB in FY19, fueled by unlimited 5G and high-speed 4G availability.

Revenue grows – Despite tariff hikes, telcos are seeing rising ARPU and subscriber growth, with Jio and Airtel gaining even as Vodafone Idea continues to lose customers.

India’s 5G subscriber base has grown to 365 million by the end of June 2025, according to a new report from ratings agency Ind-Ra.

The expansion reflects increasing adoption of 5G services as local operators continue to expand their networks across India.

Indian operators Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel initially led the 5G rollout, but Vodafone Idea (Vi) has now joined the market, while state-owned BSNL is still preparing for a commercial launch.

Ind-Ra noted that domestic telcos had made strong investments in 5G deployment and testing, helping accelerate nationwide availability.

Citing data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Ind-Ra said India’s total wired and wireless subscriber base rose to 1.22 billion in July 2025, up from 1.20 billion a year earlier. While Vodafone Idea’s base continues to shrink, Reliance Jio and Airtel have seen steady additions despite tariff hikes introduced in mid-2024.

Industry-wide revenue and average revenue per user (ARPU) are also trending upward, supported by higher data usage and a growing share of premium data subscribers, Ind-Ra added.