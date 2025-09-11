YOU ARE AT:5GIndia reaches 365 million 5G subs at end-June: report
India
Image: 123rf

India reaches 365 million 5G subs at end-June: report

Juan Pedro Tomás
By Juan Pedro Tomás
5G

Ratings agency Ind-Ra noted that telcos in India had made strong investments in 5G deployment and testing, helping accelerate nationwide availability

In sum – what to know:

5G base hits 365M – India’s 5G subscribers rose to 365 million by June 2025 as adoption accelerates with Jio, Airtel, and Vi expanding networks and BSNL preparing for launch.

Data usage surges – Average monthly consumption has jumped to 18–55 GB per user, up from 11–18 GB in FY19, fueled by unlimited 5G and high-speed 4G availability.

Revenue grows – Despite tariff hikes, telcos are seeing rising ARPU and subscriber growth, with Jio and Airtel gaining even as Vodafone Idea continues to lose customers.

India’s 5G subscriber base has grown to 365 million by the end of June 2025, according to a new report from ratings agency Ind-Ra.

The expansion reflects increasing adoption of 5G services as local operators continue to expand their networks across India.

Indian operators Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel initially led the 5G rollout, but Vodafone Idea (Vi) has now joined the market, while state-owned BSNL is still preparing for a commercial launch.

Ind-Ra noted that domestic telcos had made strong investments in 5G deployment and testing, helping accelerate nationwide availability.

Citing data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Ind-Ra said India’s total wired and wireless subscriber base rose to 1.22 billion in July 2025, up from 1.20 billion a year earlier. While Vodafone Idea’s base continues to shrink, Reliance Jio and Airtel have seen steady additions despite tariff hikes introduced in mid-2024.

Industry-wide revenue and average revenue per user (ARPU) are also trending upward, supported by higher data usage and a growing share of premium data subscribers, Ind-Ra added.

Previous article
Sales of small cells spiral upwards on indoor and neutral-host deployments
Next article
Spark secures frequencies to boost 5G in New Zealand

ABOUT AUTHOR

Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro covers Global Carriers and Global Enterprise IoT. Prior to RCR, Juan Pedro worked for Business News Americas, covering telecoms and IT news in the Latin American markets. He also worked for Telecompaper as their Regional Editor for Latin America and Asia/Pacific. Juan Pedro has also contributed to Latin Trade magazine as the publication's correspondent in Argentina and with political risk consultancy firm Exclusive Analysis, writing reports and providing political and economic information from certain Latin American markets. He has a degree in International Relations and a master in Journalism and is married with two kids.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats