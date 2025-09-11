Spark secures frequencies to boost 5G in New Zealand

Spark said that the agreement increases the telco’s deployable C-band spectrum to 100 megahertz and its total available spectrum to 350 megahertz

In sum – what to know:

Exclusive 5G spectrum deal – Spark secured 20MHz of Tū Ātea’s C-band spectrum for 18 years, lifting its 5G capacity to 100MHz on C-band and 350MHz overall.

Speeds and capacity boosted – The extra spectrum will be live on 770 sites by October, with Spark expecting speeds up to 25% faster and 20% more traffic support nationwide.

Maori partnerships expanded – Spark and Tū Ātea will collaborate on rural small cells, marae civil defence connectivity, and workforce programs.

New Zealand telco Spark has entered a long-term partnership with Maori Spectrum and telecommunications service provider Tū Ātea, securing exclusive rights to 20 megahertz of C-band (3.5GHz) spectrum for 18 years to boost its 5G network.

In a release, the carrier noted that the agreement increases Spark’s deployable C-band spectrum to 100 megahertz and its total available spectrum to 350 megahertz, enhancing speeds and capacity across its nationwide 5G footprint.

The carrier said it plans to activate the additional spectrum on all 770 of its C-band 5G cell sites by the end of October.

Renee Mateparae, Spark’s network and operations director, said the extra capacity will significantly improve customer experience. “As we activate this additional spectrum, we expect 5G speeds to increase by up to 25% and we will be able to support up to 20% more traffic on our 5G network,” she explained. Mateparae noted that Spark’s 5G usage has grown 79% over the past year, with coverage now reaching more than half of New Zealand’s population.

The two telcos also plan to collaborate on shared-value initiatives, including the deployment of rural and regional small cells to improve connectivity in underserved areas.

Last year, Spark New Zealand had selected Finnish vendor Nokia as its “majority supplier” for the expansion of its existing 4G and 5G program in cities across New Zealand. The carrier said it will use equipment from the vendor’s 5G AirScale portfolio, including baseband, remote radio heads and massive MIMO radios at more than 700 sites.

The New Zealand operator first launched 5G services in July 2020 in Palmerston North, and a year later it partnered with Samsung to deliver the new services to Christchurch, the country’s most populous city.