DoE seeks proposals for AI data centers

DoE opens AI data center bids – The Energy Department is seeking private proposals to build and power AI data centers at Idaho National Laboratory.

44,000 acres available for projects – INL land identified for AI infrastructure includes opportunities for integration with advanced nuclear, geothermal, and thermal storage technologies.

Proposals due by November 7 – Companies must show technical readiness, financing, and regulatory plans; projects will be applicant-funded under long-term leasing agreements.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) has issued a Request for Application (RFA) seeking proposals from U.S. companies to build and power AI data centers at Idaho National Laboratory (INL) in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the DOE said in a release.

This solicitation is aimed at reinforcing U.S. leadership in artificial intelligence while advancing deployment of reliable energy technologies. The initiative leverages federal land assets to accelerate the development of next-generation data centers and energy generation projects, attracting private sector investment and expanding national AI computing capacity.

“The United States must win the global AI race to ensure a higher quality of life for every American,” said Acting Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy Mike Goff. “Today’s solicitation accelerates President Trump’s aggressive pace to deliver the necessary AI infrastructure and reliable power assets needed to transform scientific research that can help us solve some of the most complex challenges facing the world today.”

Idaho National Laboratory is one of four federally managed sites identified by DoE for combined AI infrastructure and energy development projects. Through the solicitation, the DoE’s Idaho Operations Office is inviting companies to propose projects that could lead to one or more long-term leasing agreements, fully funded by applicants.

The DoE previously identified roughly 44,000 acres of land at INL for potential use in AI-related infrastructure. The agency stated that priority will be given to proposals that combine data centers with innovative energy generation or storage technologies, which may include advanced nuclear reactors, enhanced geothermal systems, or cold underground thermal energy storage.

The DoE noted that applicants will carry full responsibility for constructing, operating, and eventually decommissioning any projects, as well as securing utility interconnection agreements for new power generation and storage facilities. Proposals will be evaluated based on technological readiness, financial strength, and regulatory planning, including strategies to complete necessary permitting requirements, it added

The first round of applications is due by November 7, 2025, with additional submissions to be accepted on a rolling basis thereafter.