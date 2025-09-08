Deloitte launches global AI infrastructure CoE

Deloitte noted that the new CoE will provide guidance across strategy, design, and operations, with a focus on power, cooling, cybersecurity, and compliance

In sum – what to know:

Global CoE launch for AI data centers – Deloitte creates a Center of Excellence to help clients design, build, and manage AI-ready data centers.

Focus on real infrastructure challenges – Capabilities include digital twins, advanced cooling, GPU computing, and cybersecurity to improve performance and manage risk.

Expanding global talent and expertise – Deloitte is hiring and investing in infrastructure skills to support enterprise-scale AI deployments worldwide.

Deloitte has launched a global AI Infrastructure Center of Excellence (CoE) to help organizations design and operate specialized AI data centers as demand accelerates worldwide.

In a release, Deloitte noted that the new CoE will provide guidance across strategy, design, and operations, with a focus on power, cooling, cybersecurity, and compliance. Deloitte also said it will also leverage digital twin technology to help clients simulate and optimize data center operations in real time.

By building expertise in GPU-based computing, advanced networking, and cooling, the CoE aims to address cost, resilience, and scalability challenges that many enterprises face when deploying AI infrastructure. Deloitte is also expanding its technical workforce and investing in infrastructure capabilities to support these projects.

“As AI adoption accelerates across industries globally, organizations are demanding infrastructure that they can scale with speed, security, and efficiency. Our AI Infrastructure CoE enables clients to move from experimentation to enterprise-grade AI with confidence, while enabling performance, resilience, and long-term scalability,” said Heather Stockton, leader of Deloitte Global Consulting Services, Technology and Transformation.

“AI is reshaping industries and redefining competitive advantage, and the infrastructure that powers it must be equally transformative. With the launch of our global AI Infrastructure CoE, we are not only investing in advanced capabilities but also laying the foundation for the future of intelligent enterprise infrastructure,” said Romal Shetty, CEO of Deloitte South Asia.

The CoE will serve Deloitte clients around the world looking to set up AI infrastructure.