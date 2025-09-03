Fujitsu, 1Finity, Arrcus pitch AI networking offer for operators, hyperscalers, enterprises

1Finity will bundle AI compute services from its parent Fujitsu with AI network management software from Arrcus for network, enterprise, and data centre operators.

In sum – what to know:

Go-to-market – Fujitsu, 1Finity and Arrcus sign partnership to address rising AI-driven network demand.

AIDC software – Arrcus software enables lower-cost, flexible data center and multi-cloud operations.

Full-stack AI SP – Fujitsu aims to become a full-stack AI infrastructure provider globally.

Fujitsu and its networking subsidiary 1Finity are working with US-based cloud networking firm Arrcus to develop network solutions to support demand from various enterprises and industries for artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. 1Finity will resell Arrcus’s range of AI networking software solutions to network operators, enterprise customers, and data centre operators in Japan, initially; they will work on plans to sell to enterprises in global markets, as well.

The first phase of the partnership will see 1Finity target Fujitsu group businesses in Japan. Beyond, they said they will “extend to business partners on a global scale”, and build “comprehensive total solutions covering network design to maintenance and operation”. Fujitsu will somehow “leverage its global customer base”, it said, to “provide flexible and scalable solutions” that also draw on its own AI services.

As such, Fujitsu is positioning itself as a full-stack AI infrastructure provider. A statement provided some context. It said: “As AI continues to be deployed throughout society and the services available become more sophisticated, AI-related data traffic is increasing exponentially. This trend is driving a growing need for network infrastructure that can seamlessly connect data centers, cloud platforms, 5G/6G networks, and edge environments.”

Arrcus develops routing and switching platforms based on Ethernet technology, plus management software for network operators and other enterprise customers. Its Network Operating System (OS) software works across data centre clusters, from the edge to sundry cloud environments. It does not require dedicated hardware and can run on generic “white box” components. Customers can reduce their total cost of ownership by over 40 percent, it reckons.

Shekar Ayyar, chairman and chief executive at Arrcus, said: “Flexible networks that combine innovation in software, silicon, and optics are of critical importance for AI data centers and 5G/6G connected inference edges. We are super excited to announce our strategic partnership with Fujitsu and 1Finity to bring our combined strengths for Fujitsu internal use as well as for enterprises, service providers, and cloud/neo-cloud operators worldwide.”

Masaaki Moribayashi, corporate executive officer at Fujitsu, said: “As the amount of AI-related data transfer increases in both volume and complexity, the role of networks has become more important than ever before. Arrcus’s products, including its Network OS Software, are innovative and offer exceptional performance which will help us to provide optimal network solutions and meet our customers’ needs.”