From just-in-time to just-in-case: Why telcos are rethinking procurement (Reader Forum)

In a volatile world, telecom procurement can no longer operate on the assumption that global supply chains will hold firm

In recent years, telecom operators have faced what can only be described as a state of permanent disruption. Events once considered rare — pandemics, geopolitical conflict, natural disasters, rapid shifts in trade policy — are now frequent and overlapping. Ongoing global escalations continue to cause destabilizing developments that ripple through global supply chains.

This isn’t a temporary crisis. It can perhaps be described as a state of permacrisis.

For telcos, whose business models rely on long-term planning and stable infrastructure deployment, this shift has created a complex and unpredictable operating environment. Supply chains have become increasingly fragile, with hardware lead times stretching from weeks to quarters and costs rising steadily – particularly for equipment that has higher hardware than software content according to Dell’Oro analyst Jimmy Yu. Network build‑outs, especially for 5G and fiber, are under pressure from both market demand and government-backed rollout targets, yet the path to deployment is more volatile than ever.

Rethinking procurement under pressure

In response, procurement strategies are evolving, and fast. The long-held preference for just-in-time sourcing is being replaced by a more resilient, just-in-case mindset. As with the immediate aftermath of the 2020 pandemic, operators are stockpiling critical components, diversifying supplier relationships, and reengineering procurement frameworks to cope with sudden disruption.

And this shift isn’t confined to smaller, more vulnerable providers. Even large Tier 1 operators, with their established global supply chains and deeper purchasing power, are being forced to adapt. Whether deploying fixed, mobile or hybrid networks, operators are now placing a premium on agility: the ability to source what they need, when they need it, without depending on a single route to delivery.

A core driver of this shift (or indeed consequence of the new normal) is the rise of modular and edge deployments which are dramatically faster than conventional builds. That speed is crucial for operators working to meet tight 5G and fiber rollout targets, especially in today’s environment where delays can rapidly escalate.

Refurbished equipment in these instances is a critical enabler to rapid deployment. These modular builds essentially demand hardware that is readily available and quickly installable, and as refurbished or surplus components are often held in-country or in-regionally, they can be integrated into builds without the long lead times of new OEM supply.

Moreso than a temporary workaround, this pivot represents a lasting shift in procurement thinking, one where flexibility, speed, and resilience take precedence in a race to meet rapidly growing demand.

Circularity as a strategic solution

As operators seek to build resilience, we’re seeing the circular economy emerge once again as a vital part of the answer. Reuse, refurbishment and resale of telecom infrastructure equipment is no longer a niche sustainability initiative; it’s increasingly seen as a strategic lever for reducing supply risk, accelerating deployment, and lowering emissions, all at once.

For operators with limited purchasing power or access to global supply chains, especially those in rural areas, the secondary market provides a viable, timely, and affordable source of equipment. Refurbished and surplus hardware, often held locally or regionally, allows these operators to avoid long lead times, stay on track with rollouts, and expand connectivity without waiting months for new stock to arrive.

At the other end of the spectrum, larger operators investing in stockpiles are also finding value in circularity. Equipment that’s no longer needed for immediate deployment doesn’t have to sit idle; it can be recertified and resold into the secondary market. In this way, circularity acts as an insulation mechanism: helping recoup value from overordering or project delays, while supporting broader supply chain fluidity.

Importantly, this isn’t about lowering standards. Modern refurbishment processes, underpinned by rigorous certification frameworks, ensure that secondary market equipment meets the same performance and reliability requirements as new hardware. Operators can buy and sell with confidence, and meet their commercial, operational and environmental goals in parallel.

A new procurement mindset

In a permacrisis world, resilience must be built in, not bolted on. The past few years have taught the industry a painful lesson: Telecom procurement can no longer operate on the assumption that global supply chains will hold firm. They have also proved that sustainability and supply security are not separate concerns.

The operators that will thrive in this environment are those that can embrace sourcing models that are flexible, decentralised, and circular by design. Because in a future defined by disruption, procurement isn’t just a support function. It’s a strategic advantage.