Netmore signs LoRaWAN deals for port IoT networks, industry IoT devices

Sweden-based Netmore Group, attempting to build a global LoRaWAN network, has announced IoT airtime and infrastructure deals with Danish supply chain management firm Zenze for cargo monitoring and with UK-based IoT solutions provider Alliot Technologies for various enterprise solutions. The arrangement with Zenze will see the pair deploy LoRaWAN networks with shipping ports and terminals, initially, followed by a plan to test and optimise devices and sensors to attach to the networks. Meanwhile, Alliot is to design and deliver a “full complement of solutions” for Netmore’s public and private LoRaWAN deployments.

Zenze supplies “both custom-built and local” LoRaWAN networks, along with data services to go on top for the tracking of refrigerated cargo, dry cargo, and other container- and asset-types commonly found at logistics sites. With Netmore, it is looking to develop a so-called Cargo Visibility Network (CVN) for port operators, described as a “unique network infrastructure designed specifically for the delivery of cargo visibility services”. The two companies will supply to ports and terminals participating in the CVN initiative. Besides ports, the CVN remit covers distribution centres, warehouses, and other cargo locations across the globe, they said.

Their subsequent work to develop IoT solutions for CVN customers is geared around “low-cost and environmentally friendly” devices for condition monitoring, surveillance, and security monitoring. Their intent is to “disrupt the pricing dynamics of port logistics, making IoT more cost-effective, accessible and sustainable”. Ove Anebygd, chief executive at Netmore Group, said: “By tapping into Zenze CVN ports will gain access to a wealth of data, analytics and be able to leverage the network for many terminal use cases, enabling smarter decision-making, increased transparency, and a more agile logistics process.”

Stephan Piworus, chief executive at Zenze, said: “As global shipping volumes continue to rise and real-time data becomes more important for driving business efficiencies, the need for smarter, more connected port infrastructure is critical. Netmore is the global leader in delivering carrier-grade network services for critical business applications and this partnership represents a major step forward in transforming port operations worldwide.”

Whether or not the separate deal with Alliot is linked to this mission is unclear. But Netmore said Alliot’s designs, going from proofs and development kits to bespoke products and large-scale commercial deployments, will “drive efficiencies through automation, reduce operational costs, and support energy savings and sustainability programs”.

Craig Herrett, managing director of Alliot Technologies, said: “Whilst we offer private servers, there are cap-ex costs associated with this, both from setup and maintenance, not to mention the required knowledge to run LoRaWAN servers and networks. This partnership is a real enabler for service providers and resellers without those cap-ex costs and without the need for an IT team to run the infrastructure.”

Vadim Lyu, managing director for Netmore Group in the UK, said: “Long-range networks and low-cost, low-power devices are becoming ubiquitous in enterprise, utility, and smart city applications. With fewer steps required to deploy an end-to-end solution and value-added services built into the procurement processes, our partnership with Alliot is an example of how the IoT ecosystem has matured to provide tangible cost and time-saving benefits to customers ready to deploy solutions today.”