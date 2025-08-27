KT tests AI-RAN tech on 5G network

The pilot program by KT is underway in Naju, South Jeolla Province

In sum – what to know:

KT pioneers AI-RAN in 5G – First in South Korea, KT launches commercial network trials to validate AI-driven optimization and capacity improvements.

Machine learning features boost performance – AI-enabled channel estimation and multi-user MIMO aim to reduce data loss and deliver faster, more reliable connections.

Nokia hardware powers pilot – Trials in Naju with AI-enabled Nokia base stations could pave the way for large-scale deployment and future 6G readiness.

Korean carrier KT said it has started testing artificial intelligence–based radio access network (AI-RAN) technology on its live 5G network, becoming the first operator in South Korea to do so, according to local press reports.

AI-RAN is expected to play a central role in the evolution toward 6G mobile systems. By processing traffic data in real time between base stations and servers, the technology can fine-tune connections, cut latency, and boost capacity.

In its initial deployment, KT is trialing two AI-driven features. The first is channel estimation, which applies machine learning to interpret complex radio wave patterns and reduce data loss. The second feature, multi-user MIMO, allows base stations to send data simultaneously to several users on the same frequency and time slot. Together, these functions are designed to deliver higher throughput, more stable connections, and faster speeds for end users.

The report noted that the pilot program by KT is underway in Naju, South Jeolla Province, with Nokia’s latest 5G base stations equipped with specialized AI processors. KT said it will evaluate performance before scaling the technology into wider commercial use.

“AI-RAN not only enhances the customer experience today but is also an essential technology for the 6G era,” said Kwon Hye-jin, head of KT’s network strategy division. “By being the first to verify and adopt AI-RAN in commercial networks, KT will continue to lead network innovation and strengthen its technological leadership.”

KT has recently signed a partnership with Viettel Group, Vietnam’s largest carrier, to advance cooperation in artificial intelligence and AI transformation across Southeast Asia.

The pair will work in four key areas: Developing a Vietnamese AI language model, creating industry-specific AX platforms, expanding the Southeast Asian AX ecosystem through global alliances, and fostering AI talent via a planned Global AX Innovation Center.

The partnership also covers joint research on AI-powered cybersecurity to combat voice phishing and deepfake crimes, with both companies sharing data and expertise, the report added.