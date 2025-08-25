The WBA says 81% of industry executives surveyed plan to deploy Wi-Fi OpenRoaming

According to the Wireless Broadband Alliance’s (WBA) Industry Report 2025, adoption of OpenRoaming is moving from pilot to mainstream. Of the 170 industry executives surveyed, 81% said they plan to deploy the technology: 25% are already rolling it out, 42% expect to do so in 2025, and another 27% are targeting 2026.

Developed by Cisco and built on standards from the WBA and Wi-Fi Alliance, OpenRoaming enables seamless, secure Wi-Fi onboarding. Instead of clunky splash screens or repeated log-ins, devices are authenticated automatically through trusted identity providers — ranging from service providers and device manufacturers to cloud IDs and loyalty memberships.

By adhering to Passpoint and Wireless Roaming Intermediary Exchange (WRIX) standards, OpenRoaming bridges the gap between Wi-Fi and cellular networks. The result is an experience that feels more like cellular roaming: fast, reliable, and invisible to the user.

“OpenRoaming is all about security and the user experience. We are super enthusiastic to see that every day there are new networks. Let’s be honest, this is the start,” WBA CEO Tiago Rodrigues told RCR Wireless News. “Like any technology, you need a starting point, and I believe we will continue to grow over time.”

Here are three case studies — from London, the United States, and India — that illustrate how OpenRoaming is transforming connectivity in public, enterprise, and hospitality settings.

1. Canary Wharf’s Wood Wharf, London: Cisco spaces at scale

At London’s Canary Wharf, one of Europe’s most recognizable business and shopping districts, Cisco worked with Canary Wharf Group to implement Cisco Spaces with OpenRoaming, with the goal of enabling frictionless Wi-Fi access for tenants, residents, and visitors across the new Wood Wharf development. The deployment, launched in collaboration with Virgin Media, provides Wi-Fi connectivity to more than 20,000 businesses, retailers, cafes, workspaces, and residents.

Traditionally, visitors to large mixed-use spaces are confronted with splash screens and registration requirements. The Canary Wharf deployment replaced these with automatic, certificate-based connections through OpenRoaming. Once a device connects, it remains authenticated across the property and any other OpenRoaming-enabled location worldwide.

For businesses on site, this brings both convenience and data insights. Cisco Spaces allows Canary Wharf Group to analyze Wi-Fi engagement patterns while preserving user privacy. Retailers and property managers can better understand foot traffic, space utilization, and dwell times — helping them adapt services and layouts.

Most importantly, the deployment turns Wi-Fi into an invisible, utility-like experience, much like cellular roaming. “Today, connectivity is akin to a critical utility,” commented Canary Wharf Group Chief Executive Shobi Khan. “The rollout of Wi-Fi 6 and OpenRoaming is a vital part of our continuously evolving user experience for residents and visitors.”

2. Adentro and Wireless Broadband Alliance: Guest Wi-Fi reimagined in the U.S.

In the United States, marketing technology company Adentro partnered with the Wireless Broadband Alliance to explore how OpenRoaming could enhance guest Wi-Fi in retail and hospitality. Traditionally, retailers have offered free Wi-Fi in exchange for personal information, such as email addresses or phone numbers — a practice that often frustrates consumers and raises privacy concerns.

The OpenRoaming pilot flipped this model. Customers could connect automatically and securely without filling out forms, while Adentro continued to provide analytics and marketing capabilities to venue operators. For example, OpenRoaming still allowed retailers to gather valuable insights on foot traffic and repeat visits, but without requiring intrusive sign-ups.

The case study showed that ease of connectivity does not have to come at the expense of business intelligence. In fact, by removing friction, businesses saw improved customer satisfaction and more consistent engagement. For venues competing to attract and retain visitors, delivering secure Wi-Fi as effortlessly as mobile data is becoming an important differentiator.

“The majority of people attending a business expect some form of free Wi-Fi, whether a coffee shop, a restaurant, a theater, or a stadium. The challenge is how to meet that expectation in a responsible way, with minimal impact and overhead, while maximizing the value to the business in providing Wi-Fi,” Adentro said.

3. HFCL in India: A national first for enterprise OpenRoaming

While many OpenRoaming deployments to date have been in Western markets, HFCL Limited became the first enterprise in India to fully adopt the standard across its io Wi-Fi product suite. The company demonstrated the technology at its “Wi-Fi and Delicensing of 6GHz” event in Delhi, where more than 100 attendees experienced seamless onboarding to high-speed Wi-Fi via OpenRoaming.

“Getting Wi-Fi can sometimes be hard in a world where staying connected is important,” said HFCL, citing lengthy sign-up forms, network safety concerns, and connectivity interruptions when moving between locations. “It is evident that there’s an issue that needs a solution — something that can make connecting to Wi-Fi hotspots everywhere easy, smooth, and secure.”

At the event, visitors simply scanned a QR code, installed a certificate, and were instantly connected. From that point forward, their devices could connect to any OpenRoaming-enabled network globally without re-entering credentials. HFCL showcased its Wi-Fi 6 indoor access points tailored for hospitality, underlining how OpenRoaming is a natural fit for hotels, conference venues, and enterprise campuses.

The initiative was praised by policymakers and industry leaders for advancing India’s digital infrastructure. By embedding OpenRoaming into its commercial offerings, HFCL not only showcased technical expertise but also signaled India’s readiness to participate in the next wave of global connectivity innovation.

Why these deployments matter

OpenRoaming represents a simple idea with profound implications: Wi-Fi should “just work.” Taken together, these case studies show how this concept is moving beyond theory to practical impact:

Frictionless access: From London’s financial district to U.S. retail chains, OpenRoaming is making Wi-Fi as seamless as cellular.

From London’s financial district to U.S. retail chains, OpenRoaming is making Wi-Fi as seamless as cellular. Security by default: Strong authentication and encryption protect users, eliminating risks associated with open, unsecured networks.

Strong authentication and encryption protect users, eliminating risks associated with open, unsecured networks. Business value: Enterprises still gain analytics and engagement tools, but without imposing clunky login barriers.

Enterprises still gain analytics and engagement tools, but without imposing clunky login barriers. Global interoperability: Once a device is authenticated, it can connect worldwide —extending the benefits far beyond a single venue or market.

As Wi-Fi 6, 6E, and 7 continue to roll out, and as more organizations look to blend Wi-Fi with private 5G and IoT services, OpenRoaming is likely to become an essential foundation. These early adopters—Canary Wharf, Adentro, and HFCL — demonstrate the versatility of the framework across very different geographies and verticals.