Saudi telco stc and Chinese vendor Huawei have completed a live network trial of an optical transmission system capable of reaching speeds of 2.4 terabits per second (Tbps) per port, marking the first such test globally, the telco said in a release.

The trial used Huawei’s OptiX OSN 9800 K12 optical transport platform, achieving a total single-fiber capacity of 96 Tbps. The technology is intended to support the growing bandwidth needs of data-heavy industries and advanced computing applications expected in the coming decade, the Arab telco said.

The system incorporates Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) for encryption, designed to protect sensitive government and financial data. It also includes automated functions for faster service setup and real-time fiber performance monitoring. According to stc, these features could cut service deployment times by more than 70% and enable networks to handle sudden traffic spikes more effectively.

In December last year, stc and Huawei had announced the commercial rollout of SuperLink, a digital solution designed to enhance 5G connectivity across remote areas in Saudi Arabia.

SuperLink is a multi-band wireless transmission solution developed by Huawei, which combines several frequency bands into a single high-capacity and long-distance link, overcoming deployment challenges associated with traditional 5G E-band tower models.

The Saudi operator noted that this solution boosts operational speed by 200% compared to earlier models and significantly extends 5G reach without requiring extensive infrastructure, making it ideal for connecting remote regions efficiently.

The solution also improves deployment efficiency by reducing antenna requirements by 67% compared to traditional single-band parallel link methods, lowering tower rental costs.