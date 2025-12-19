2026 6G predictions from Keysight (Reader Forum)

6G is expected to embed intelligence and sensing directly into the radio layer

The transition from 5G to 6G is about much more than just faster speeds. It will fundamentally change how networks are designed, operated, and monetized. 6G is expected to embed intelligence and sensing directly into the radio layer, reshape how spectrum is managed, and overhaul today’s assumptions about energy use and cost structures. As 2026 dawns, below are a few areas I expect to accelerate 6G innovation over the next 12-24 months:

1) De-emphasizing speed

Headlines positioning speed as 6G’s primary benefit completely miss the point. 6G is an architectural shift: AI‑native design, integrated sensing, non-terrestrial network (NTN)‑ terrestrial network (TN) continuity, and energy‑aware operation define the generation. In 2026 and beyond, I predict we’ll see greater awareness of this transformation reflected in more nuanced conversations surrounding 6G possibilities.

2) Public ISAC demonstrations

Integrated sensing and communications (ISAC) will leave the lab. Expect live demonstrations, often multi‑vendor and operator‑hosted, of infrastructure health monitoring (bridges, tunnels, roads), drone detection, traffic compliance, logistics tracking, and industrial automation. The common thread: centimeter‑class positioning at low latency, done with communication‑grade hardware.

3) AI‑native RAN pilots

We will likely see AI‑native RAN pilots where pooled compute shares telco and AI workloads, and agentic AI coordinates optimization across domains. Early two‑sided AI features such as AI‑assisted channel state information (CSI) compression or adaptive equalization with model exchange will be trialed with explicit KPIs for latency, energy, and spectral gain, not just accuracy.

4) FR3 proof points with ultra‑large arrays

Operators will push coverage‑parity trials on frequency range 3 (FR3) from existing C‑band sites, with hundreds of antenna elements per sector. This will force the ecosystem to harden over-the-air (OTA) test methodologies for 1000+ element arrays, introducing near‑field characterization and fast calibration routines that scale to production.

5) Sub-THz takes a backseat

The notion that sub-THz defines early 6G is misguided, at least in phase one. Expect FR3 to lead the practical curve. Sub-THz will remain a vital research vector and potential late-cycle augmentation, especially for point‑to‑point and specialized sensing.

6) Keep what’s working

6G is an architectural shift, but that doesn’t mean we need to recreate every wheel. Take waveforms, for example. Expect orthogonal frequency division multiplexing (OFDM) variants to remain the baseline, with innovations in numerology, coding, duplexing, and AI‑assisted processing rather than wholesale waveform resets.

Looking ahead

2026 will be a telling year for 6G. Progress will be uneven, but the direction is clear. 6G won’t just connect, it will perceive and adapt. That’s the difference between another “G” and a genuine generational shift.