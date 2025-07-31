Rakuten Mobile names Cisco, Nokia, and F5 as key 5G SA partners

Rakuten says these alliances will enhance its network capabilities, simplify operations, and drive innovation

In sum – what to know:

A move to 5G SA core – Rakuten Mobile has selected Cisco, Nokia, and F5 to support its nationwide rollout of a fully virtualized 5G Standalone (SA) network.

Cloud-native, AI-driven – The deployment leverages a cloud-native, AI-automated core, built on Rakuten Symphony’s platform, with multi-vendor cloud-native functions (CNFs).

Vendor collaboration – Cisco is providing the mobile packet core, Nokia is delivering key CNFs, and F5 will enhance API security and traffic management.

Rakuten Mobile, Japan’s newest mobile network operator, has named Cisco, Nokia, and F5 as its lead technology partners for the deployment of its 5G Standalone (SA) network. The company says these alliances will “significantly enhance Rakuten Mobile’s network capabilities, simplify operations through AI-driven systems, and drive innovation” across Japan.

The move reinforces Rakuten Mobile’s commitment to building a fully cloud-native, virtualized mobile network and represents the next phase of its effort to deliver scalable, intelligent connectivity throughout the country.

Rakuten Mobile will deploy Cisco’s mobile Packet Core Portfolio to enable seamless deployment of 5G services. The platform promises enhanced performance and streamlined operations, leveraging AI-driven automation to support dynamic traffic management and operational simplicity.

Nokia will contribute a suite of cloud-native network functions (CNFs) to support Rakuten’s SA core, including critical functions such as authentication, user data management, signaling, analytics, and IMS voice. The CNFs will be deployed on Rakuten Symphony’s multi-cloud platform, designed to boost network reliability, scalability, and security.

F5, a long-standing Rakuten partner since the company’s early cloud-native launches in 2019, will supply API security and traffic management features, as well as additional CNFs focused on maintaining the stability and performance of the SA core. The company highlighted these functions as “crucial” for the reliability of Rakuten Mobile’s standalone infrastructure.

Notably absent from Rakuten Mobile’s list of 5G SA partners is Ericsson. Rather than relying on traditional full-stack vendors, Rakuten has pursued a disruptive, cloud-native approach built around its own Rakuten Symphony platform and modular partnerships with companies like Cisco, Nokia (CNFs, not full RAN), F5, and NEC. The decision reflects both a strategic commitment to Open RAN and software-defined infrastructure, as well as a business model that positions Rakuten Symphony in direct competition with vendors like Ericsson, which has taken a more cautious stance toward open interfaces and multi-vendor integration.

5G (Sub6) expansion and infrastructure sharing

Rakuten Mobile also announced significant progress in its 5G Sub-6 GHz network expansion, especially in underserved regions. Coverage in the Kyushu/Okinawa, Shikoku, and Chugoku areas has increased by up to 100% compared to December 2024.

To improve the quality of service in high-traffic environments, the company strengthened indoor coverage in major commercial centers and expanded infrastructure sharing across select stadiums and venues. Specific improvements were made at Konoha Mall in Fukuoka City, Egao Kenko Stadium in Kumamoto City, and Minamoa/Hotel Granvia Hiroshima South Gate in Hiroshima City.

Agentic AI: The next frontier

In a parallel announcement, Rakuten launched Rakuten AI, a next-generation agentic AI platform. Now available via the Rakuten Link app and a standalone web app (in beta), the assistant leverages multi-modal input to deliver personalized, task-oriented intelligence.

The agentic AI is free to use and will be integrated into Rakuten Ichiba, the company’s flagship e-commerce marketplace, later this year. The platform is a key part of Rakuten’s broader push to create a cross-ecosystem AI layer that enhances user experiences across commerce, mobile, and content.

“Through the power of 5G, AI, and strategic partnerships with leading innovators like Cisco, Nokia, and F5, we are empowering customers in Japan with state-of-the-art, secure, and sustainable mobile connectivity,” said Sharad Sriwastawa, co-CEO and CTO of Rakuten Mobile. “We are setting a new global benchmark for intelligent, cloud-native mobile networks, meeting the dynamic needs of both consumers and enterprises and solidifying our position as a leading global innovator.”