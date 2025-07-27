Oracle, Bloom Energy to power AI DCs with fuel cells

The fuel cells offer Oracle an energy solution that minimizes environmental impact, delivering power with almost zero air pollution and no water consumption

In sum – what you need to know:

Fast deployment for AI growth – Bloom Energy will deliver fuel cell systems to Oracle data centers in just 90 days to support high-performance AI workloads.

Clean, scalable power – The fuel cells provide low-emission, water-free electricity, enhancing OCI’s sustainability and reliability.

Proven data center supplier – Bloom has deployed over 400 MW globally and powers sites for Equinix, AEP, and Quanta Computing.

Oracle has teamed up with Bloom Energy to deploy fuel cell systems across select Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) data centers in the U.S., aiming to meet the rising power demands of artificial intelligence workloads, the latter said in a release.

Under the partnership, Bloom Energy says it will supply on-site fuel cell systems capable of powering entire data centers within just 90 days. The systems are designed to provide reliable, scalable, and low-emission electricity for OCI’s growing AI infrastructure needs, according to Bloom.

“We continue to see strong global demand for OCI services across our entire data center portfolio including our large gigawatt AI data centers,” said Mahesh Thiagarajan, executive vice president of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “Customers expect to run their AI workloads and new AI applications at peak performance. Bloom’s fuel cell technology will join OCI’s extensive energy portfolio, further supporting our cutting-edge AI infrastructure with reliable, clean power that can be quickly deployed and easily scaled.”

The fuel cells offer Oracle an energy solution that minimizes environmental impact, delivering power with almost zero air pollution and no water consumption—aligning with Oracle’s broader sustainability goals.

“Oracle Cloud Infrastructure requires power solutions engineered to meet the performance and reliability demands of today’s most advanced AI and compute workloads,” said Aman Joshi, chief commercial officer at Bloom Energy. “This significant collaboration provides Oracle with ultra-reliable, clean, and cost-efficient power that supports its growth strategy with the speed and certainty it needs.”

Bloom Energy has already installed over 400 MW of power capacity for data centers worldwide and maintains similar energy agreements with major players like Equinix, American Electric Power, and Quanta Computing.

Oracle recently announced plans to invest $3 billion over five years in cloud and AI infrastructure across the Netherlands and Germany, expanding its European footprint amid rising demand for sovereign AI and data services..

In the Netherlands, the company will invest $1 billion to expand capacity in the so-called Amsterdam region. The company says the expansion will add to its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and enable local organizations—including startups and public institutions—to access AI infrastructure and sovereign cloud services.

Separately, Oracle will invest $2 billion in its Frankfurt cloud region over the same five-year period. The U.S. company stated that the investment in Germany is intended to support public and private sector organizations looking to adopt AI and cloud computing, including those in highly regulated industries.

Earlier this week, Oracle and OpenAI announced plans to expand Stargate — OpenAI’s large-scale AI infrastructure project — with an additional 4.5 GW of data center capacity in the U.S.

The expansion is expected to create over 100,000 jobs across construction, operations, manufacturing, and services, adding that this estimate includes direct full-time jobs needed to operate Stargate data centers, short-term construction roles, and indirect jobs like manufacturing and local service roles.

At its core, the Stargate scheme plans to build a network of AI data centers across the United States. The initiative aims to provide sufficient capacity to meet growing demand for AI across several sectors including scientific research, healthcare, automation, defense, and finance.