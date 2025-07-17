AWS launches AgentCore for AI agents

At the core of the new launch by AWS is Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, a service that enables customers to deploy and manage advanced AI agents securely and at scale

In sum, what to know:

New agent framework from AWS – Amazon Bedrock AgentCore is a full-service toolkit that enables the deployment, management and scaling of AI agents across models and frameworks.

Comprehensive support stack – The AgentCore suite includes tools for memory, authentication, observability and runtime support, designed for secure, scalable enterprise use cases.

AI tools marketplace launch – AWS introduced AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, giving customers access to third-party agents and development services in one location.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) introduced a new suite of capabilities and tools designed to support customers in developing AI agents on top of AWS infrastructure. At the core of this launch is Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, a service that enables customers to deploy and manage advanced AI agents securely and at scale.

During a keynote session at the AWS Summit in New York on July 16, Swami Sivasubramanian, AWS vice president for agentic AI, laid out the company’s strategy around agentic AI. He emphasized that AI agents are poised to significantly boost innovation and productivity across sectors.

“It’s a tectonic change in a few dimensions,” Sivasubramanian said. “It upends the way software is built. It also introduces a host of new challenges to deploying and operating it, and potentially most impactfully, it changes how software interacts with the world — and how we interact with software.”

AgentCore is designed as a complete toolkit to deploy and manage high-performance AI agents across any machine learning framework or model. As organizations rapidly adopt AI agents, they encounter key obstacles such as achieving autonomy across digital environments while upholding enterprise-grade standards for security, governance, and reliability.

AWS highlighted that AgentCore helps developers transition AI agents from proofs of concept to production-ready systems. It includes a set of composable services aimed at scaling applications to millions of users. Early adopters include companies such as Itaú Unibanco, Innovaccer, Boomi, Epsilon and Box.

Key services within Amazon Bedrock AgentCore include:

-AgentCore Runtime: Delivers a secure and dynamic runtime environment that supports interactive use cases with low latency and asynchronous workloads that can run for up to eight hours. It offers complete session isolation and is compatible with any framework.

-AgentCore Memory: Enables developers to equip agents with both short- and long-term memory, helping them become more context-aware.

-AgentCore Identity: Facilitates secure access to tools and resources through robust authentication. It integrates seamlessly with identity providers such as Amazon Cognito, Microsoft Entra ID and Okta.

-AgentCore Gateway: Provides a secure way for agents to discover and utilize tools. It simplifies converting APIs, Lambda functions and services into agent-compatible tools.

-AgentCore Code Interpreter: Lets agents securely write and execute code in sandbox environments for tasks like data processing, calculations and visualization. Developers can customize instances and security settings.

-AgentCore Browser Tool: A cloud-based, model-agnostic browser that allows AI agents to interact with websites at scale for applications like form filling and navigation.

-AgentCore Observability: Offers built-in monitoring via Amazon CloudWatch to track every action an agent performs. Developers can view key metrics through dashboards and integrate the tool with other observability platforms.

Additionally, AWS launched a new offering called AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace. This feature allows customers to discover, purchase, deploy and manage AI agents and related tools from third-party providers.

“The new marketplace feature is designed to help organizations accelerate their AI agent deployments by providing a curated selection of ready-to-integrate solutions. It also connects customers with professional services that specialize in developing and scaling AI agents,” AWS said.

