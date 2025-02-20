The telecommunications industry is managing unprecedented volumes of data — from continuous streams generated by 5G networks to vast information flows from IoT devices and edge computing. Yet, big data organizations like telcos may find themselves utilizing only a fraction of the data they collect, often relying on methods such as sampling, filtering, or aggregation to manage scale. This leaves significant untapped potential that, if harnessed effectively, could transform how telcos optimize networks and enhance customer value.

To unlock this potential, telcos must rethink their approach to managing data, particularly through the integration of hardware and software. A key part of this strategy is what can be thought of as the “peanut butter and jelly” of high-performance data systems—hardware and software working together in a tightly coupled, mutually aware manner.

Addressing the data utilization gap

Telcos must handle continuous, always-on data streams from millions of connected devices while also storing vast amounts of historical data. This dual requirement – real-time and historical data – is key to delivering meaningful insights.

Real-time data provides immediate, actionable information, but it represents only a snapshot. Historical data, on the other hand, reveals patterns and trends over time, allowing telcos to contextualize real-time insights within a broader framework. The ability to store and analyze large datasets over extended periods enables telcos to apply these learnings in real-time scenarios, creating a powerful feedback loop.

However, over time, telcos have accumulated disparate legacy systems designed to address specific operational needs. This patchwork of systems creates inefficiencies that are further compounded by disaggregated storage and other cross-system abstractions.

All of these systems are distributed in nature, so telcos must process massive datasets spread across multiple nodes in real time, ensuring queries can be answered quickly and accurately. Additionally, optimizing energy efficiency across multi-node networks is critical to managing costs and meeting sustainability goals, especially as data traffic and energy consumption rise.

Moving beyond incremental improvements

For years, telcos have focused on incremental improvements — tweaking network performance, reducing costs and enhancing existing systems. While these efforts have delivered value, they represent only a fraction of what’s possible. This focus on small, manageable gains — the “20%” of available improvements — leaves the remaining 80% of untapped innovation on the table.

The real opportunity lies in addressing transformative changes needed for the future of connectivity, efficiency and sustainability. These innovations require bold rethinking of how data is processed, analyzed and utilized to unlock new efficiencies and capabilities.

The role of AI in telco data strategies

AI is playing an increasingly important role in helping telcos manage their massive data streams. From predictive analytics to network optimization, AI models can uncover patterns and trends that human analysts might miss. However, the effectiveness of these systems depends on the quality and quantity of available data.

One major challenge for telcos is preparing large datasets for AI models. Data preparation involves cleaning, structuring and organizing data to ensure usability for machine learning algorithms. This process is critical for ensuring that AI systems produce accurate, reliable insights.

Telcos can leverage AI to predict network failures, optimize energy usage and personalize customer experiences. However, these applications require robust data infrastructure capable of handling massive information volumes in real time. Hardware-aware software solutions can significantly enhance AI performance by ensuring faster query times and more accurate predictions.

AI also introduces complexity. Unlike traditional data processing, AI systems require continuous iteration to remain effective. Telcos must feed models with fresh data, analyze the results and adjust accordingly — a process that requires high-performance platforms capable of handling constant information flow without latency or bottlenecks.

The role of hardware-aware software

Hardware-aware software optimizes performance by minimizing data movement and reducing latency through a closer alignment between software and the underlying hardware. Think of it like peanut butter and jelly: Both are great on their own, but they create something even better when paired together.

Traditional on-premise systems have long optimized software and hardware integration. While cloud-like systems that abstract these layers offer flexibility, they often struggle with efficiency when managing massive data volumes. Hardware-aware software recognizes the specific characteristics of the hardware it runs on and adjusts processes to maximize performance.

For telcos, this means processing data closer to where it is stored, reducing the need for constant transfers and improving throughput. This optimization is essential in environments where both real-time and historical data must be leveraged to drive decisions. By combining immediate insights with long-term learnings, telcos can optimize network management, enhance customer service and ensure compliance.

From defense to offense: A shift in mindset

Historically, telcos have operated in a defensive posture — focused on maintaining network stability, meeting regulatory requirements and managing costs. To unlock the full potential of their data, however, telcos need to shift from playing defense to playing offense. Moving beyond incremental improvements to tackle bigger challenges involves embracing more ambitious goals, such as optimizing energy usage, enhancing network efficiency and improving customer experience.

When telcos access and analyze more of their data in real time and over extended periods, they can uncover previously invisible patterns and trends. This opens the door to identifying new revenue opportunities, predicting network issues before they occur and delivering more personalized services.

Practical steps for telcos to innovate

To focus on transformative innovation, telcos can take several practical steps:

Identify Bottlenecks: Assess existing systems to pinpoint inefficiencies created by data volume or complexity. Adopt Unified Platforms: Streamline storage and processing by consolidating disparate systems into a single source of truth, reducing complexity and enabling comprehensive analysis. Leverage Hardware-Aware Solutions: Invest in systems that optimize interactions between software and hardware to achieve faster query times and higher throughput. Embrace AI and Machine Learning: Use predictive models to gain deeper insights into network performance and customer behavior. Ensure data infrastructure can handle large-scale AI applications.

Innovating for the future of connectivity

To remain competitive, telcos must think boldly and embrace innovations that unlock the full potential of their data. By focusing on transformative changes — the other 80% — rather than just incremental improvements, telcos can redefine what’s possible in a data-driven world.