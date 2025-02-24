NTT Data supplies private 5G to Belgian printing company Roularta

London-headquartered global system integrator NTT Data (stylised NTT DATA) has won a multi-year deal to deploy and populate a private 5G network at a 40,000-square-metre manufacturing facility for Roularta Media Group (RMG), Belgium’s largest printing company. Work has started already, with the private 5G network installed, the first applications connected, and new use cases in development. The pair called it an “advanced private 5G network” in a statement. There is no word on the network provider, but NTT Data works variously with Celona, as well as HPE, Nokia, and Ericsson. NTT Data will manage the deployment as-a-service for Roularta Media Group.

It said the existing deployment makes sure the “reliability and efficiency” of its operations can be “ensured at any location within the plant”. The initial use case is for straight worker connectivity, it seems – specifically for push-to-talk comms on ruggedized devices. NTT Data said even such a straightforward application failed at the site previously on Roularta Media Group’s legacy network – due to “moving machinery and signal reflections within the facility”. The project brief, on a developing schedule, is to “transform Belgium’s largest offset printing company into a state-of-the-art digital printing powerhouse” and “greatly increase” its productivity “through advanced tech”.

NTT Data said it will help to “bring to life” future private 5G use cases to support the company’s global operations. The project will expand to additional locations in Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands. Following a consultancy process, the new network infrastructure is “optimised for peak performance”, it said. It stated: “The partnership will focus on creating new use cases, including intelligent asset tracking and push-to-talk communications, to streamline operations and enhance productivity.” NTT Data will presumably bring in various of its IoT solutions, alongside. It references “future edge computing implementations” in the press statement.

Luc Neysens, chief information officer at Roularta Media Group, said: “Our industry demands uninterrupted operations 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Any downtime is a significant risk because news needs to be printed within hours. As we transform our printing operations and execute our vision for a fully digitized future-proof multimedia company, we’re excited to work with NTT Data and their team to unlock what is possible with a dependable, secure and low latency network environment.”

Robin Joncheere, managing director for NTT Data in Belgium, said: “NTT Data Private 5G empowers organizations, providing the network that underpins digital transformation and edge computing implementations. We are thrilled to support Roularta Media Group’s digital transformation journey as they unlock the potential of private 5G, applications at the edge and data-driven insights for revolutionizing their operations as a digital first multimedia company.”