Timing is everything: Why synchronization and resilience are critical for 5G’s next leap (Reader Forum)

For all the attention paid to bandwidth, latency and coverage, it is synchronization that quietly underpins much of what will define 5G

The early promise of 5G is giving way to more mature, real-world deployments, and with that comes a deeper understanding of what it really takes to deliver the next generation of mobile connectivity. Across the globe, operators are deploying standalone 5G networks, preparing for 5G-Advanced and looking ahead to use cases that were once just concepts on whiteboards. From autonomous industrial operations to critical communications infrastructure, the expectations of 5G are shifting dramatically. And with those expectations comes one unifying requirement: precise, robust and resilient time synchronization.

For all the attention paid to bandwidth, latency and coverage, it is synchronization that quietly underpins many of the features that will define 5G’s future. In reality, the level of precision and network reliability needed to unlock these features represents a major shift from the relatively forgiving architectures of earlier mobile generations. Operators are quickly learning that yesterday’s timing strategies, especially those dependent on fragile GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) infrastructure, are no longer sufficient for what lies ahead.

The invisible backbone of mobile innovation

Where 3G and 4G could tolerate modest inaccuracies, 5G — particularly in its standalone and advanced forms — requires timing accuracy down to the microsecond. Network functions such as Time Division Duplexing (TDD), Massive MIMO and Carrier Aggregation all rely on highly accurate time alignment between distributed network elements. If timing deviates even slightly, the consequences can ripple throughout the network — affecting throughput, increasing latency or even leading to complete service interruptions.

This is especially true in densely populated urban areas where multiple base stations must coordinate spectrum use to avoid interference, or in industrial environments where real-time responsiveness is essential. And as more operators move toward network slicing and support for time-sensitive applications, the bar only continues to rise. Each slice, whether designed for autonomous vehicles, remote surgery or broadcast-grade video contribution, must operate with guaranteed performance. That level of determinism depends entirely on having a solid, resilient synchronization foundation.

Relying on fragile systems in a high-stakes environment

For years, operators have relied heavily on GNSS, particularly GPS, as their primary source of time synchronization. GNSS systems have historically been sufficient, offering precise timing with global availability. However, the vulnerabilities of these satellite-based systems are now widely acknowledged. They are increasingly susceptible to jamming, spoofing and signal degradation. Whether due to malicious interference, unintentional signal conflicts or environmental obstructions, disruptions to GNSS signals are becoming more frequent and more consequential.

Recent examples highlight the growing urgency of this issue. Over the last three months of 2024, more than 800 cases of GPS interference were recorded in Lithuanian airspace alone. Even short outages can have severe consequences. In a network where synchronization is foundational, the loss of accurate timing can degrade services rapidly — dropping calls, interrupting data sessions or even rendering whole network slices temporarily inoperable. This is particularly alarming for sectors where 5G is expected to support life-critical services, such as emergency response, healthcare and transportation.

The economic risks are just as stark. According to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), a GPS outage could cause a loss in the US economy of more than 1 Billion USD per day — up to half of that in the telecom sector. As 5G becomes further embedded into national infrastructure, the financial, operational and social costs of synchronization failures will continue to rise. The industry needs to look beyond satellite-based synchronization and build more resilient timing architectures capable of withstanding the challenges of today’s network environment.

Building resilience through architectural change

To mitigate the risks of GNSS dependency, operators are turning to network-based synchronization models. This is more resilient since operators are more in control of their network, not relying on third party sources. However, The network-based approach come with its own challenges. Traditional methods can be costly and cumbersome since they often require hardware upgrades or dedicated equipment at every site. Many operators are also using leased capacity in their networks meaning they use someone else’s infrastructure, and this also limits how you can distribute time synchronization throughout the network.

The future lies in a pre ITU standard approach, where the synchronization is distributed over-the-top, leveraging existing infrastructure. It transmits precise timing from central sources to all relevant network endpoints using standard IP protocols. This architecture ensures continuity even if satellite timing is disrupted, enabling operators to maintain service integrity under a wide range of conditions.

The benefits extend beyond risk mitigation. Network-based synchronization also supports new commercial models, such as time-as-a-service (TaaS), which operators can offer to enterprises in sectors like finance, energy and broadcasting. These industries are increasingly reliant on sub-millisecond timing for their own critical operations. By providing a trusted source of synchronization, operators can diversify revenue streams and strengthen enterprise relationships.

Lessons from the global rollout

Across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region, operators are having to secure more robust synchronization architectures. In many cases, they are using the rollout of standalone 5G networks as an opportunity to modernize their timing infrastructure. In doing so, they are gaining practical insight into what it means to prepare a network for long-term resilience and performance assurance.

Operators that embed synchronization planning into their early 5G strategies are better positioned to scale their networks without needing retroactive corrections. There is growing recognition that synchronization must be treated as a strategic layer of the network — on par with spectrum planning or transport architecture. And while costs are always a consideration, operators are increasingly viewing synchronization upgrades as a long-term investment in service continuity, SLA compliance and future-readiness.

From operational necessity to strategic advantage

As the telecom industry moves from 5G deployment to 5G maturation, the importance of synchronization and resilience will only grow. What was once considered a technical detail is now emerging as a defining factor in network performance, service quality and business continuity.

Operators that act now — decoupling from GNSS, embracing more resilient timing models and integrating synchronization into their broader strategic planning – will be better equipped to deliver on the full promise of 5G and beyond. Synchronization is no longer a behind-the-scenes concern. It is a visible, vital part of the network, and one of the most powerful tools operators have to ensure reliability, unlock new services and build future-ready infrastructure.