In sum – what you need to know:

True debuts DSS in Bangkok – True has launched Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) on the 2.6 GHz band, starting in Thonglor, to enhance 5G and 4G performance.

Smarter spectrum use – DSS dynamically allocates spectrum based on user demand, boosting efficiency and reducing waste compared to traditional fixed-spectrum allocation.

Wider network upgrades planned – Backed by new 2.3 GHz assets, True plans nationwide enhancements to better serve its 14.2 million 5G users.

Thai telco True Corporation has launched a 5G network upgrade by implementing Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) technology on the 2.6 GHz spectrum band, with Bangkok’s Thonglor district as the first location to receive the rollout.

In a blog post, the Asian carrier noted that this move marks the start of a nationwide expansion of high-performance 5G and 4G services, enabled through advanced spectrum management.

DSS technology allows for flexible, real-time allocation of the 2.6 GHz band between 5G and 4G based on actual user demand, significantly improving spectrum efficiency. Unlike fixed spectrum allocation — where a portion is locked for either 4G or 5G — DSS can dynamically adjust to traffic conditions. For instance, if 5G demand surges in a specific area, the full spectrum can be shifted to 5G. If 4G usage later increases, DSS reallocates accordingly, ensuring both technologies perform at optimal levels.

As of the end of the first quarter of 2025, True served over 14.2 million 5G users across Thailand. The company’s Network Modernization Plan, under which DSS is being deployed, aims to further improve speed, coverage, and service stability for both TrueMove H and dtac customers.

True’s spectrum strategy has also been strengthened by its recent acquisition of 70 megahertz in the 2.3 GHz band. This mid-band spectrum will be used to support 4G services, freeing up more of the 2.6 GHz band for the provision of 5G services.

True noted that it decided to start the deployment in Thonglor as it is a vibrant urban hub known for its mix of lifestyle, business, and residential activity. It is particularly popular among professionals, business leaders, and expatriates — making it an ideal testbed for premium 5G service, according to the telco.

Group CEO Sigve Brekke, along with True’s network engineering team, conducted an on-site inspection in Thonglor to review the DSS implementation.

In 2023, Thai carriers Total Access Communication (Dtac) and True Corp had completed their merger. Nordic operator Telenor, which partially owns Dtac, said that the transaction was the largest telco merger in Southeast Asia by combined enterprise value.