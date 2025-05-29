e& UAE unveils whitepaper on 6G future

e& highlights that future 6G networks will make real-time decisions, protect national interests and support emerging use cases

In sum – what you need to know:

–e& UAE unveils 6G roadmap – The Emirati telco released a whitepaper outlining its vision for 6G as a foundation for a smart, cognitive and secure digital nation.

-AI-native, quantum-secure networks ahead – The 6G architecture will integrate AI across all layers, use ISAC for environmental sensing and implement post-quantum cryptography to protect against next-gen threats.

-Whitepaper maps key 6G pillars – The whitepaper outlines a 6G future built on integrated sensing, intelligence, and sustainability, with use cases ranging from immersive tourism to autonomous logistics and digital industrial twins.

Emirati-based telco e& UAE published a new whitepaper titled “Shaping the Future: e& UAE’s 6G Vision,” in which it outlines a comprehensive roadmap for future 6G technology.

Building on its previous achievements in the 5G field, including a record speed of 62 Gbps speed using 5G-Advanced (5G-A), e& UAE presents 6G not merely as a technological evolution but as a foundation for a smarter, more connected society. The whitepaper envisions 6G as a fabric that integrates sensing, sustainability and intelligence — transforming how people, systems, and services interact.

Marwan Bin Shakar, acting CTIO at e& UAE, said: “6G is not just an evolution, it’s a revolution in how we connect, compute and collaborate. With 6G, we are not simply preparing for a faster future — we’re building the foundational nervous system of a cognitive, secure and sovereign digital nation. Our vision is to enable an intelligent infrastructure that underpins everything from XR and self-driving mobility to AI-Native networks and ubiquitous connectivity.”

The whitepaper noted that future 6G networks will make real-time decisions, protect national interests and support emerging use cases—from immersive tourism to autonomous logistics corridors.

With backing from the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) of the United Arab Emirates and global partners, e& UAE envisions an AI-native 6G ecosystem. This includes post-quantum cryptography, sub-THz spectrum use and integration of Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTNs).

A key feature is the AI-native network architecture, which embeds machine learning into every network layer. This enables dynamic self-optimization, predictive maintenance and autonomous service delivery. Such intelligence will be essential for smart cities, autonomous transport and industrial automation at hyperscale.

Another core capability explored is Integrated Sensing and Communication (ISAC). By converting network nodes into distributed sensors, 6G will give networks the ability to “sense” their environment. This unlocks possibilities like motion detection, terrain mapping, and infrastructure monitoring—transforming networks into real-time urban observatories.

The whitepaper also highlights the need for quantum-resilient security. As quantum computing advances, 6G networks must be prepared to defend against next-generation threats. e& UAE’s approach includes embedding secure-by-design principles and post-quantum encryption from the outset.

In addition, the integration of Non-Terrestrial Networks is positioned as vital to expanding nationwide coverage. These systems — using satellites, drones and high-altitude platforms — will connect remote, rural and mobile environments, such as airspace and offshore locations, the telco explained.

The whitepaper details use cases already being piloted in the UAE, such as holographic communication, digital industrial twins and immersive cultural tourism.

e& UAE also said it is also actively contributing to the development of international 6G standards under the ITU and 3GPP’s IMT-2030 framework, helping define the technological and policy foundations for the next global mobile generation.

In January 2025, e& UAE had entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) to advance research and development (R&D) in the 6G field.

The partnership will also integrate 6G into NYUAD’s academic curriculum, providing students with a platform to gain practical insights into emerging technologies.

In November 2024, Ericsson and e& UAE had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the collaborative exploration of 6G technology, its use cases and future network evolution.

Ericsson noted that the new agreement with the Arab telco will serve as an early engagement for defining the next generation of future mobile network evolution. It will also include a series of technical discussions and engagements aimed at jointly exploring key 6G technology concepts, added the vendor.