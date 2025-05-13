Keysight had expected to close its Spirent buy by the end of April; that has been bumped to the end of July

Spirent Communications reported that revenue and orders were both “in line with our plan and in line with the same period last year” in a trading update. Meanwhile, the pending purchase of Spirent Communications by Keysight Technologies is still working through regulatory approvals, and its expected closing date has been changed.

The nearly $1.5 billion transaction had been expected to close by the end of April. That closing is now expected sometime before the end of July, with Keysight still working with regulatory officials in the United States Department of Justice and State Administration for Market Regulation of the People’s Republic of China to get the acquisition cleared.

As part of the deal, Keysight had to agree to divest some of Spirent’s assets, including its high-speed Ethernet and network security business. Those are set to be acquired by VIAVI Solutions once Keysight closes on

In its trading update, Spirent said that its market drivers remain intact” and it maintained strong orders. The company added that there were “some slight delays for our assurance solutions, however this was offset by strong demand for high-speed Ethernet due to growing demand for 800G, our new AI solution and support for data centre builds.”

The company added: “We are carefully reviewing tariff changes and, as they come into effect, we will take mitigating actions including customer surcharges and logistical changes to our global sourcing and delivery routes. We will continue to monitor any potential impacts on customer buying patterns and order timings.”

In other test news:

–Inertial Labs, which is part of VIAVI Solutions, is participating in the Mobile Radio for Railways Networks in Europe 2 (MORANE-2) project. That project involves testing a new specification, called the Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS), in real-world conditions.

As VIAVI explained in a release, the Global System for Mobile Communications – Railway (GSM-R) standard for railway communications will begin being phased out by 2030, and the MORANE-2 project seeks to validate FRMCS product development standards ahead of that transition. MORANE-2 is expected to run through 2027.

VIAVI announced its purchase of Virginia-based Intertial Labs late last year. The test company said that Inertial Labs’ Inertial Measurement Units (IMU), Inertial Navigation Systems (INS), Assured Position Navigation and Timing (APNT), GNSS Tracking, LiDAR scanning, Alternative Navigation (ALTNAV) and visual navigation solutions are “highly complementary to Viavi’s existing PNT and other aerospace and defense solutions.”

Image: 123RF

–AMETEK is acquiring FARO Technologies in a deal which values the latter company at about $920 million. FARO specializes in 3D measurement and imaging, including portable measurement arms, software and other solutions.

“FARO is an outstanding acquisition for AMETEK and an excellent strategic fit with our Ultra Precision Technologies division,” said David Zapico, AMETEK’s chairman and CEO. “FARO’s differentiated 3D metrology and imaging solutions expand our presence in attractive growth markets.”

–Keysight Technologies has expanded its test support for the latest USB standards in its System Designer for USB solution, as well as streamlined support for complex set-ups and an integrated simulation-driven compliance test.

–Rohde & Schwarz is highlighting its energy-efficient transmitters and 5G Broadcast technologies at this week’s CABSAT show at the Dubai World Trade Centre. In terms of 5G Broadcast, R&S said that it will be showcasing demonstrations of use cases like in-venue broadcasting, dynamic advertising and multimedia alerts. “These examples highlight the technology’s ability to deliver content to large numbers of mobile users simultaneously, without consuming cellular bandwidth,” the company said in a release.

“We’re looking forward to demonstrating how our solutions help broadcasters and network operators grow new revenue streams while building a sustainable and flexible future,” said Maha Chrabie, sales director of broadcast and distribution MEA at Rohde & Schwarz.

–Rohde & Schwarz will also soon be hosting its virtual RF Testing Innovations Forum 2025, which will take place on May 20 and 21. That’s just one of several test tech tours happening in-person or virtually right now, with Spirent Communications holding seminars at several locations around the country to discuss developments in 5G, artificial intelligence and data centers; and Keysight Technologies in its midst of its EDA Connect World Tour.