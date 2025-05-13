Vodafone Idea initially launched its commercial 5G services in Mumbai in March

Indian carrier Vodafone Idea has started testing its 5G network in India’s capital, Delhi, after launching 5G services in Chandigarh, Patna and Mumbai, according to local press reports.

The reports noted that some Vodafone users in Delhi have received messages confirming the 5G trial has begun. For now, it’s limited to a select group of users, but it’s expected to reach more people soon. These users are already seeing download speeds over 100 Mbps, the reports added.

In April 2025, Vodafone Idea rolled out 5G in Chandigarh and Patna and teamed up with Samsung to install energy-efficient infrastructure. The company is also using an AI-powered Self-Organizing Network (SON) system that helps automatically improve network performance, aiming to offer a smooth and reliable experience.

The Indian carrier had also launched 5G at 11 major cricket stadiums last month, including facilities in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad.

The telco launched its commercial 5G services in Mumbai in March, about two and a half years after rival telcos Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio Infocomm.

Vodafone Idea recently told investors that launching 5G services later than its competitors has helped the company use newer technology and save costs. The carrier noted this delay allowed it to strategically adopt advanced Disaggregated Radio Access Network (RAN) systems, which improve operational efficiency, offer new capabilities, and significantly reduce network deployment and maintenance expenses.

The operator said it will continue with the deployment of 5G technology in India in a phased manner. The carrier had been carrying out 5G trials in various telecom circles across the country.

Vodafone Idea, the third-largest private telecom operator in India, also aims to reach at least 90% of India’s population with 4G coverage by June 2025, compared to current 77%

As part of its revival plan, Vodafone Idea had previously raised fresh funds to improve 4G coverage and roll out 5G to prevent further subscriber losses.

Vodafone Idea, which is a joint venture between the U.K.’s Vodafone Group and India’s Aditya Birla Group, would continue focusing on the 17 licensed areas or telecom circles for both 4G and 5G coverage, including roaming customers.

The operator has concluded different deals worth $3.6 billion with Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung for the supply of network equipment over a period of three years.

The Indian telco recently confirmed that it has allotted equity shares worth INR369.5 billion ($4.3 billion) to the Government of India. Following the allotment, the government’s shareholding in the company stands at 48.99%, up from the previous 22.6%. The development follows an order passed by the Ministry of Communications on March 29, 2025, to convert the outstanding spectrum auction dues, including deferred dues repayable after expiry of the moratorium period, into equity shares to be issued to the government.

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have started their 5G rollouts in October 2022. Currently, both Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio Infocomm offer 5G networks in all major cities across the country. While Jio is offering standalone 5G (5G SA) technology, Airtel has so far opted for non-standalone 5G (5G NSA).