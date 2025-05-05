Eutelsat selects Orange leader as new CEO

Satellite operator Eutelsat appoints telecom veteran Jean-François Fallacher as CEO, another sign of satellite and telecom convergence

In a move that underscores the broader ways in which satellite and terrestrial telecommunications are merging, French satellite operator Eutelsat has appointed ex-Orange CEO Jean-François Fallacher as its new Chief Executive Officer. The decision marks a strategic pivot for the French satellite operator as it deepens its integration into the broader telecom ecosystem.

Fallacher most recently served as executive vice president and CEO of Orange France. His career at the French telco spanned various leadership roles across multiple countries, including Spain, Romania and Poland. Before his time at Orange, he held positions in research and development, sales and operations, notably serving as Chief Operating Officer of Wanadoo in the Netherlands and CEO of Sofrecom, a telecom consultancy.

This leadership change comes as Eutelsat completes its integration with OneWeb, forming the world’s only combined Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite operator. The company is also aligning with the European Union’s IRIS² initiative, aiming to bolster Europe’s sovereign space capabilities.

Fallacher succeeds Eva Berneke, who has led Eutelsat since January 2022. During her tenure, Berneke oversaw significant milestones, including the merger with OneWeb and Eutelsat’s selection as a core player in the EU’s IRIS² multi-orbit constellation project. Her leadership also saw the pioneering disposal of Eutelsat’s passive ground segment, a first among satellite operators.

Reflecting on his new role, Fallacher stated: “I am excited to be joining Eutelsat at such a pivotal moment in its history. Technology is evolving faster than ever, and in today’s increasingly complex geopolitical context, satellite networks have become a key element in the connectivity landscape. I am convinced Eutelsat has the fundamentals to be a winner in this environment.”

The appointment also reflects a larger convergence between satellite and telecom, a trend discussed in depth at last year’s SATShow, where a panel of industry experts explored the transformational potential of hybrid space-terrestrial strategies. For more on that, check out Kelly Hill’s coverage here.