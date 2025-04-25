Starlink stalled in India, says telecom minister

The minister emphasized that Starlink must ensure that user terminals are registered domestically before a license can be granted

In sum – what you need to know:

License on hold – Starlink has not yet received approval to operate in India, as it must fulfill regulatory and security conditions, including setting up local gateways and registering user terminals.

Government watch – The licensing process involves multiple agencies (DoT, TRAI, IN-SPACe), with a strong focus on internal security and data sovereignty before any green light is given.

Strategic partnerships – Bharti Airtel and Jio have both signed agreements with SpaceX, contingent on Starlink’s approval, to expand satellite broadband to underserved areas using local infrastructure.

Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture, has yet to receive an operating license in India, according to local press reports.

India’s Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, speaking to local media, confirmed that while progress is being made, Starlink has not yet completed all the necessary steps to start offering services in the country.

“The process is ongoing. The minute they meet all conditions — including setting up gateways in India and registering user terminals locally — we are ready to issue the license,” Scindia said.

The licensing decision involves multiple agencies, including the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe). Together, these authorities are currently assessing the company’s compliance with India’s regulatory framework, which includes technical, administrative and national security considerations.

The minister emphasized that Starlink must ensure that user terminals are registered domestically before a license can be granted. These requirements are part of broader efforts to ensure data sovereignty and address internal security concerns.

“It’s not only related to DoT, but also to internal security — gateways have to be in India, any user terminal has to be registered in India…the minute they check all the boxes, which I also hope will be soon, the license should be given,” Scindia added.

Last month, Indian carrier Bharti Airtel announced that it has entered into an agreement with SpaceX to offer Starlink’s broadband services to customers in India.

At that time, Airtel noted that this marks the first such agreement in the country, contingent upon SpaceX securing regulatory approvals to officially provide Starlink services in the Asian nation.

The collaboration will Airtel and SpaceX to explore how Starlink can complement Airtel’s existing offerings while also leveraging Airtel’s expertise in the Indian market to enhance SpaceX’s direct consumer and business services.

As part of this partnership, Airtel and SpaceX will consider making Starlink equipment available through Airtel’s retail stores, delivering Starlink connectivity to Airtel’s business clients and extending coverage to remote areas, including schools, health centers and entire communities. Additionally, both companies will explore ways in which Starlink can enhance Airtel’s network while SpaceX benefits from Airtel’s infrastructure and operational capabilities within India.

By integrating Starlink into its portfolio — alongside its current partnership with Eutelsat OneWeb — Airtel aims to expand its coverage, particularly in regions that currently have little or no access to broadband services.

Bharti Airtel’s chairman Sunil Mittal has recently called on governments and regulators to incentivize telecom operators to expand rural connectivity, support industry consolidation and lower spectrum costs.

Speaking at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona, he emphasized the urgent need for cooperation between terrestrial and satellite operators to close the connectivity gap for the last 400 million people worldwide.

Mittal stressed that consolidation in the telecom sector is essential to enable operators to invest heavily in infrastructure and partner with satellite providers. He argued that the industry should focus on sharing resources rather than duplicating investments.

Jio Platforms, which is part of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, had also announced an agreement with SpaceX to bring Starlink’s broadband internet services to its customers in India.

The Indian company noted that this collaboration aims to deliver reliable broadband access nationwide, including to India’s most remote and underserved regions.