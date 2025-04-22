Vodafone and A1 achieve 5G SA international roaming connection

The roaming connection between Vodafone and A1 was enabled through a 5G SA architecture leveraging Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core and SEPP platforms

Britain’s Vodafone Group and Austria’s A1 Group have announced a key milestone: a successful 5G Standalone (SA) roaming connection between two separate operator groups.

The connection, established between Vodafone Germany and A1 Bulgaria (a member of A1 Telekom Austria Group), enabled a mobile subscriber from A1 Bulgaria to roam on Vodafone Germany’s 5G SA network using a standard device. The roaming session was powered by commercially available 5G core network software compliant with the latest 3GPP standards. In addition to data connectivity, the test successfully demonstrated advanced voice capabilities, including immersive surround sound expected to be supported by next-generation smartphones.

Unlike Non-Standalone (NSA) 5G, 5G SA does not depend on an LTE EPC to operate. Rather, it pairs 5G radios with a cloud-native 5G core network. The 5G core itself is designed as a Service-Based Architecture (SBA) which virtualizes network functions altogether, providing the full range of 5G features and capabilities.

“Ultimately, 5G SA roaming will enhance the customer experience at international events like football championships and provide the same consistent, fast connectivity at a company’s warehouses and factories across many markets,” said Alberto Ripepi, chief network officer at Vodafone Group.

The roaming connection was enabled through a 5G SA architecture leveraging Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core and Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP) platforms, deployed by both Vodafone and A1. Ericsson’s Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP) — part of its Cloud Signaling portfolio — was installed at Vodafone Germany and provides advanced integrated security capabilities to protect subscriber and network data during cross-border usage, in line with GSMA recommendations.

A SEPP acts as the security gateway on interconnections between home network and visited networks. It provides application layer, end-to-end authentication, integrity and confidentiality protection via signatures and encryption, critical management mechanisms for setting cryptographic keys, as well as enables message filtering and policing, topology hiding and validation of JSON objects.

The trial also utilized 3GPP and GSMA-defined standards to enable automatic setup and centralized management of inter-operator connections. This standards-based approach simplifies the establishment of roaming agreements, reduces configuration complexity, and shortens time to market.

Todor Tashev, senior director of the Competence Delivery Center for A1 Group, A1 Bulgaria, emphasized the significance of the achievement: “This is a key technological milestone and we are proud to partner with Vodafone and Ericsson to achieve it. A1 is investing in the expertise and resources needed to deliver the best customer experience across all our markets. This initial connection is a critical step toward providing European citizens and tourists with high-quality mobile connectivity on the move.”

Ericsson’s Head of Solution Area Core Networks Monica Zethzon claimed that of the more than 60 live or deployed 5G SA networks worldwide, more than 40 of them utilize the vendor’s core and radio solutions. “As these networks go live, users will expect the same quality of service and security when traveling abroad. Roaming for 5G SA is essential to meeting these expectations, and we’re excited to help make that a reality with partners like Vodafone and A1,” she added.

Looking ahead, the momentum for 5G SA continues to grow. According to the Ericsson Mobility Report, by 2030, nearly 60% of global 5G subscriptions — an estimated 3.6 billion— will be 5G SA-enabled. Research from Ericsson also shows that European consumers are willing to pay up to 15% more for improved app performance and connectivity, especially at major events like concerts and sporting competitions.

By leveraging commercial-grade software and GSMA-aligned roaming architecture, Vodafone, A1 Group, and Ericsson have shown that 5G SA roaming is both technically feasible and operationally scalable.