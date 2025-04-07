YOU ARE AT:Analyst AngleGPU-as-a-Service offered by mobile operators (Analyst Angle)
Image courtesy of Mobile Experts.

GPU-as-a-Service offered by mobile operators (Analyst Angle)

By:Joe Madden, Founder and President, Mobile Experts
Analyst Angle

Mobile operators are investing in GPUs! SKT, DOCOMO, Verizon, T-Mobile, Singtel, Swisscom, Telenor, Softbank, and many others have set up data centers with edge AI services. For a market analyst like me, this gets my attention. On the surface, it seems that the NVIDIA strategy of GPUs in the RAN may be getting some traction.  Is this just “walled gardens” all over again?    

Let’s dig a little deeper.

First of all, the opportunity for AI “Inference as a service” in the RAN doesn’t really exist.   After interviewing many different companies, I was able to break down the revenue for “GPU-as-a-service” by latency requirements, ranging from milliseconds up to 10 seconds or more. There is significant revenue out there, but very little needs network latency below 100 ms. (We have been able to identify some very interesting Augmented Reality, automotive, and remote machinery applications that could drive AI revenue in the sub-100 ms range. My personal opinion is that these will mature in the 2030-2035 timeframe.)

unnamed
GPU-as-a-Service offered by mobile operators (Analyst Angle) 2

Secondly, these operators are not investing in GPUs distributed across the country.  They’re investing in centralized AI data centers for each country. This is a tip-off that the goal is not to achieve low latency, but to achieve “sovereign AI services”. Swisscom, Telenor, and Singtel are great examples of operators that are likely to succeed by providing customers with a nationally sovereign service.

Third, I looked into the economics of placing GPUs throughout the RAN. Calculating the ROI consists of tabulating the costs of Grace Blackwell servers, upgrading the fiber, and overhauling central office sites with power and big air conditioners or even liquid cooling.   On the other side, there are energy savings that come from centralized RAN pooling, plus the new revenue from localized services. 

The detailed results are available in our published report. My overall conclusion is nuanced: Yes, this looks like the failure of “walled gardens” and “Edge Computing” all over again.   But there is a place for national GPU-as-a-service offerings, and mobile operators have a natural way of providing that service precisely within the borders of each country.  

Previous article
The Sunday Brief: Is telecom a safe haven?
Next article
AI in telecoms – what to know and what to ask (see you tomorrow!)

ABOUT AUTHOR

By:Joe Madden, Founder and President, Mobile Experts
RCR Wireless News
RCR Wireless News

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats