AI infra brief: From DOE, NTT, CyrusOne and more

In this regular update, RCR Wireless News highlights the top news and developments impacting the booming AI infrastructure sector.

DOE identifies 16 federal sites for data center and AI Infra development

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has released a Request for Information (RFI) to inform possible use of DOE land for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure development to support growing demand for data centers. DOE has identified 16 potential sites uniquely positioned for rapid data center construction, including in-place energy infrastructure with the ability to fast-track permitting for new energy generation such as nuclear.

DOE said it is exploring opportunities to accelerate artificial intelligence and energy infrastructure development across the country, prioritizing public-private partnerships to advance the use of innovative technologies and strategies.

Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said: “With today’s action, the Department of Energy is taking important steps to leverage our domestic resources to power the AI revolution, while continuing to deliver affordable, reliable and secure energy to the American people.”

DOE noted it is seeking input from data center developers, energy developers and the broader public to further advance this partnership.

IREN puts Bitcoin expansion on-hold to focus on AI data centers

Bitcoin mining firm IREN confirmed plans to move away from mining cryptocurrencies stating that it will start focusing on building out its AI data center and AI cloud service businesses.

“As we near completion of our 50 EH/s mining expansion, our focus is shifting to the next phase of growth and delivering scalable infrastructure for AI and HPC through our AI Cloud Services and AI Data Center businesses,” said Daniel Roberts, IREN co-founder and Co-CEO.

This strategic shift reflects a deliberate reallocation of capital and continued management focus toward artificial intelligence data centers and cloud infrastructure while continuing to leverage strong cashflows generated by IREN’s existing Bitcoin mining business.

NTT breaks ground on data center campus outside Tokyo

Japanese company NTT has broken ground on a new data center outside Tokyo, Japan.

“NTT Global Data Centers Japan and Tepco Power Grid confirmed that the new 50MW data center campus will be located approximately 30km east of central Tokyo, in Shiroi City, Chiba.

The first data center on the campus, the Shiroi Data Center (SHR1) is expected to be completed by April 2027. NTT said the 24MW building will support artificial intelligence, cloud computing and the next generation of digital services.

NTT GDC currently operates three data centers in Japan: Tokyo 11 in Tokyo, Osaka 7 in Osaka, and the upcoming Keihanna facility outside Osaka and Kyoto.

CyrusOne to expand presence in Italy with second data center in Milan

CyrusOne, a global data center developer and operator, announced plans to build its second data center in Milan, Italy. The facility, named MIL2, will deliver 54 megawatts of IT capacity to 18,000 square meters of technical space over three floors.

“We are continuing to see significant demand from enterprise cloud and AI workloads, and are optimistic about the opportunities in Italy,” said Matt Pullen, EVP and managing director, Europe, at CyrusOne.

The facility will run on 100% renewable energy. Over 500 square meters of solar panels will provide power for ancillary areas and the data center will achieve a low PUE through the use of a closed loop cooling solution and optimum chilled water temperatures to maximize free cooling hours.

Why these announcements matter

These developments reflect the rapid global expansion of artificial intelligence-ready data centers, driven by surging demand for computing power. The U.S. Department of Energy’s initiative to repurpose federal land accelerates AI infrastructure deployment while leveraging energy innovations. IREN’s shift from Bitcoin mining to AI data centers underscores the growing prioritization of artificial intelligence workloads over crypto operations. NTT’s new Tokyo-area data center will bolster Japan’s AI and cloud capabilities, while CyrusOne’s expansion in Milan highlights Europe’s rising AI infrastructure needs. These moves signal a global race to scale artificial intelligence infrastructure though an efficient and sustainable way.

