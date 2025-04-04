Capacity, cost and coverage—Qualcomm on 6G priorities

As 6G standardization work ramps, Qualcomm is driving network capabilities forward while being mindful of operators’ TCO concerns

The 3GPP officially began the process of 6G standardization with a workshop in March, meant to develop consensus ahead of launching a study item under Release 20 planned for June. Informed by lessons from the 4G-to-5G transition and the ongoing evolution of 5G, among the top priorities are a simplified system architecture, smoother migration path, and greater deployment and operational efficiencies—all designed to address rising capital and operational expenses while meeting expanding user demands.

In a conversation at Mobile World Congress, Qualcomm Senior Director of Technology Ozge Koymen reflected on how these industry themes align with Qualcomm’s decade-plus of work on 5G and its vision for 6G. He summarized Qualcomm’s core 6G research priorities in three words: capacity, cost, and coverage.

“We want to make sure there are key, foundational aspects that we want to be able to address in 6G that provide an opportunity…to address operator concerns, and also the growing capacity needs with devices like AR/VR glasses which certainly, in my opinion, will become a very big use case by the 2030 timeframe,” Koymen said.

Increased capacity is a consistent theme across the industry as demand for data continues to grow—particularly with immersive use cases like extended reality (XR), which require high throughput and low latency. But, Koymen noted, that capacity must be balanced with robust, seamless coverage.

“We want to make sure that we’re not just addressing capacity without worrying that cell edge coverage is not that good. Coverage is key if you do have something like AR/VR glasses. You want to make sure that use case is with you throughout the cell site.”

To that end, Koymen discussed the role of non-terrestrial networks (NTNs) wherein satellite-based cellular coverage complements terrestrial networks (TNs). He drew a comparison between space-based connectivity and high-capacity 5G mmWave deployments in user-dense environments.

“Having ubiquitous coverage, I think, is important,” he said. And while NTN-based coverage may serve a narrow use case, so does 5G mmWave for stadiums and venues. But even if it’s a narrow use case, it’s “key for operators, key for users.”

Underpinning these goals is the need to contain costs. Qualcomm’s broader 6G vision includes total cost of ownership (TCO) reduction through network simplification, energy efficiency, and AI-native system design that allows for smarter, more automated resource management. Enhancing performance at the network edge, for example, can reduce the need for overprovisioning and lower infrastructure investments over time.

Beyond connectivity, Qualcomm’s 6G ambitions span new domains—such as integrated sensing, AI-driven services, and immersive compute experiences. These capabilities are intended not just to serve end users but to open up new revenue streams for operators by unlocking more diverse, application-aware network services.

Koymen underscored the importance of ecosystem engagement throughout the 6G development process—from research and standardization to commercialization. In this context, Qualcomm’s role is both as a technology innovator and as a collaborator, ensuring that operator needs are embedded in the DNA of 6G from the outset.